After a six-tournament season in the fall, Penn State women’s tennis will look to tread forward in a short 17-match spring season.

The Nittany Lions brought back five starting upperclassmen in juniors Gabby O’Gorman, Olivia Rohrbacher and Frederikke Svarre, along with senior team captains Samantha Smith and Shannon Hanley.

There will be a change at the helm, as Alexandra Anghelescu was promoted internally to fill former head coach Chris Cagle’s void. Former Michigan All-American Ronit Yurovsky will assist Anghelescu in coaching.

Penn State will begin play on the weekend of Jan. 18, facing off against Kansas State and Iowa State at Manhattan, Kansas in a Saturday-Sunday slate. To round out January, it will face off against Marshall at home on Friday, Jan. 31.

February will be another three-match slate to tune up for the upcoming Big Ten season.

The Nittany Lions kick off the month at home on Saturday, Feb. 8 against James Madison at noon. The team will then take a road trip to Virginia the next weekend, playing against VCU at Richmond, Virginia and then Virginia Tech at Blacksburg, Virginia on the 14th and the 16th.

The Big Ten season opens with a road meet versus Indiana on Sunday, March 1. The Michigan teams will then visit Happy Valley two weeks later, with the Wolverines on March 13 and the Spartans on March 15.

Penn State will play its final back-to-back days stretch on March 20 and 21 when conference foe Illinois and its final nonconference opponent Temple journeying to State College.

A four-match road stretch awaits in the Midwest afterward.

The Nittany Lions will play Minnesota and Wisconsin on March 27 and 29 respectively. After a week of break, the team will be back on the road again, this time to Nebraska and Iowa on April 10 and 12.

Penn State will wrap up regular season play on April 17 and 19 when it faces Rutgers and Maryland at home. The Big Ten tournament is scheduled to be a week later, going from April 23 to 26 at Rosemont, Illinois.