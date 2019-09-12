Penn State cross country coach John Gondak made it a point to ensure former longtime coach Harry Groves gets the recognition he deserves.

The Nittany Lions open their home season hosting the Spiked Shoe Invitational, or as Gondak made sure to remind everyone, the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational — ensuring everyone knew Groves' name and his integral part in the program’s history.

Groves’ career as a track coach spanned 53 years, 38 of which as the head coach of Penn State cross country. According to U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, he was named Regional Coach of the Year 26 times in both cross country and track and field, and won National Coach of the Year five times. In fact, the Regional Coach of the Year Award is named in his honor.

And the invitational meet which bears his name is an event which Penn State is proud to host.

“Both to our student-athletes and our recruits, to be able to host events at home, there's nothing like being able to run in front of your family and friends,” Gondak said. “It's great for our team because when we do host, everyone on the roster is allowed to run, they're not just practicing to earn their spots, they can actually go out there and race and earn their way onto the travel roster.”

Aside from the NCAA men's and women’s races, the Spiked Shoe offers the chance for high school athletes to get a taste of a collegiate cross country course, as well as an opportunity to prove that they are ready to compete at a higher level.

“We actually encourage high school athletes to come and run, even if they are running individually if their teams aren’t coming to be able to compete on our course,” Gondak said. “What we have is a huge recruiting tool and so we like to show it off as much as possible.”

One of the high schools which takes Gondak up on the offer is the State College High School women's cross country team.

“Running the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational at Penn State means a great deal to our athletes,” State College High School girl’s cross country coach Rebecca Donaghue told The Collegian. “I know for our girls it’s always been a premier venue because of the fast course and top-notch competition. What makes it even more perfect is that it’s practically a home course for us. Being about a mile from the high school, we’re able to train on various parts of the course a few times a week.”

The performances of high school athletes at Spiked Shoe play a part in the recruitment process for the Nittany Lions.

Gondak says that the resources of Penn State give potential recruits multiple reasons to return to the university for an official visit, both with the resources and facilities the athletic department provides the Nittany Lions, as well as the academic draws of a school such as Penn State.

“You know at that point it’s more about the team, you know, them spending time with the kids on the team and getting to know them,” Gondak said about potential recruits.

These facilities have played a part in the Nittany Lion's success, especially the women's team, who are currently ranked 14th in the nation and first in the Mid-Atlantic region and have been top-20 in the NCAA for the last four years. Their level of success has reached and inspired members of the State High Girls Cross Country team.

“Being able to watch [the women’s team] compete definitely inspires them to run at the collegiate level,” Donaghue said. “Our girls follow the sport and know making the team at Penn State is a big achievement and something many of them shoot for. It’s definitely a unique situation to have our girls see these nationally-ranked women run by the high school just steps from where we gather for our team meetings every day.”