Coming off of three fall tournaments, Penn State will be facing off against 21 foes in spring with two tournaments in the spring.

"We are looking forward to this season with so much anticipation," coach Jeff Zinn said told GoPSUSports. "We have a true blend of experienced players and new players on the roster. As a staff, we know it is our job to mold these groups together to make a run for the Big Ten Championship in April."

The team lost a number of seniors in No. 1 starter Constant De La Bassetiere and experienced players like Ben Lieb and Matt Galush, but also retained juniors like Christian Lakoseljac, Christos Antonopoulos and Gabriel Nemeth.

The season starts with a Jan. 5 matchup against Florida State at Nassau, Bahamas. The ITA Kick-Off Weekend awaits three weeks later at Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Nittany Lions will follow that up with seven straight home matches. Cleveland State rounds out the month of January on the 30th, while Mount St. Mary’s will pay a visit on Feb. 8.

On Feb. 16, Penn State will face off against two opponents on the same day, with two Pennsylvanian foes in Duquesne and Saint Francis at noon and 6 p.m respectively.

A busy weekend awaits right before the Big Ten season kicks off. Liberty will kick off the competition on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m., and another Pennsylvanian doubleheader awaits on Sunday, Feb. 23 with Penn and Bucknell.

The Nittany Lions will have a very competitive start to the Big Ten season, with matches against Michigan and Ohio State on the road to start on Feb. 29 and March 8. Princeton will be sandwiched between the marquee matchups on March 6.

Penn State will make another trip toward the end of spring break, being part of the San Diego Shakedown at the University of San Diego.

Another split weekend awaits Jeff Zinn’s team after the break, with Michigan State at home on March 20 and Cornell at Ithaca, New York on March 22. Two Midwest teams will visit State College to round out March, Iowa on the 27th and Nebraska on the 29th.

An Indiana road trip will open April for Penn State, who will face off against the Hoosiers on April 3 and Purdue on April 5.

The Nittany Lions will then welcome the Illinois team for the final home slate of the regular season, with Illinois and Northwestern on April 10 and 12. The season will wrap up on the road, with the team facing off against Minnesota on April 17 and Wisconsin on April 19.

The Big Ten tournament is scheduled to be from April 23 to 26 at Bloomington, Indiana.