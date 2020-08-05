Penn State showed promise during the 2019-20 season, finishing in the top five of tournaments six times despite the season being cut short.

Fortunately for Penn State, all of its best players are returning for the 2020-21 season.

Ryan Davis, Alec Bard and Lukas Clark all played a team high 21 rounds last season and will all be returning. Lou Olsakovsky, who appeared in 18 rounds last year, will also be returning to University Park for the upcoming season, and senior James McHugh will also be on the team again.

Davis was Penn State’s top performer last year, averaging a team low 71.48 strokes per round. He also added a low round of 66, which was also good for best on the team.

Greg Nye will be back once again as head coach for the Nittany Lions. The upcoming season will be his 29th with Penn State and 37th overall in college golf.

Penn State didn’t finish last season in the top 25, but could be poised for a run this year.

As for the women’s team, it will be returning three of the four players who played in all 21 rounds last season.

Last season was very up and down for the Nittany Lions, placing as high as second out of 12 teams, but as low as 15th out of 18. Finding consistency will be important if Penn State wants to make a run at a NCAA title this season.

Mathilde Delavallade was one of the key contributors as a freshman last season, recording a team low average of 73.29 strokes. She played in all 21 rounds and finished in the top-10 three times.

If Delavallade doesn’t lead the team, Penn State could look to Sarah Willis. The rising junior had only six more strokes than Dalevallade last year, and added a top-five finish to her resume as well as two more top-10 finishes.

Delavallade and Willis are essentially locks due to the departure of Mary Herr and Megan McLean, who played in 21 and 18 rounds respectively.

Penn State will need to find someone to step up and fill a larger role, and that person could be Isha Dhruva who, as a freshman, played nine rounds and averaged 76.33 strokes.

Both the men’s and women’s golf teams have potential to do big things this season. It will ultimately be a matter of if they can fill the potential that determines how far either of these talented squads will go.

