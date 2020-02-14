Penn State is heading back out on the road to Richmond and Blacksburg, Virginia.

The team will compete in a Friday-Saturday doubleheader down in Virginia, taking on Virginia Commonwealth first, then Virginia Tech.

“The girls know what to expect from playing away. We’ve already been on the road once, and that one was quite a road trip,” coach Alex Anghelescu said. “So, hopefully, this will go a little smoother as far as transportation there.”

VCU

The Nittany Lions have a 5-5 record against Rams in all matchups.

The previous match between the two teams was from last March, with Penn State prevailing 4-3 at the USTA National Campus against the then-No. 48 team in the nation.

After claiming the doubles point, the team rode performances by the bottom of the singles lineup to clinch the victory.

The Rams currently sport a 5-2 record while going 3-1 at home. Their two losses came by way of Syracuse and more recently, Georgia State.

In their lone matchup against a Big Ten foe, they defeated Maryland on the road by a score of 5-2.

VCU is led by Gabriela Davidescu and Paola Diaz Delgado at the No. 1 and No. 3 singles spot. They both have a 5-2 record against their opponents, but Davidescu was handed two straight losses against Georgia State and East Tennessee State.

The team is winning 61 percent of singles matches.

In doubles, the team has a stellar 14-5 record. Delgado and Noumea Witmus are currently unbeaten in dual with a 7-0 record, and Melissa Ifidzhen and Kanako Yano possess a 4-2 record as well.

Virginia Tech

The Hokies will be coming off another home match against Clemson on Friday before taking on the Nittany Lions on Sunday.

Virginia Tech is currently undefeated in the season, with five wins against App State, East Tennessee State, Winthrop, James Madison and Arkansas respectively.

The teams share a common opponent in the Dukes of James Madison, with both matches ending in close on the scoresheet but the Lions dropped the matchup last Saturday.

The Hokies are sporting records above .700 in both singles and doubles in dual season.

Erika Cheng and Shene Disbergen lead the team in singles with 4-0 records, mostly from the bottom two spots of the lineup. Its No. 1 and 2 players in Natalie Novotna and Nika Kozar both possess a 3-1 slate. The team is 17-7 overall in singles.

In doubles, Virginia Tech has two pairings with 3-0 records. Novotna and Disbergen played exclusively in the No. 1 spot, while Elizabet Danailova and Nina Sorkin played in the two and three-spot. The Hokies are 8-3 in doubles.

The match against VCU will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Penn State will face off against Virginia Tech at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.