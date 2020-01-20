Penn State showed resiliency in the first matchup against Iowa State, but failed to finish the sweep at Manhattan, Kansas against Kansas State.

The team split the start of its spring season against two Power 5 schools on the road.

Day One

Penn State got off to a good start in the spring, defeating Iowa State 4-3 in the first matchup.

It’s the fifth season in a row that the Nittany Lions began spring with a victory.

"This season started a little different from previous seasons, beginning with matches against Power 5 schools," coach Alex Anghelescu told GoPSUSports.com. "We are beginning to change the culture and the girls have accepted the challenge. The work we have done so far has paid off. I cannot be prouder of the girls and how they competed today. This is just the first step of changing what we want to change."

Penn State was able to snatch the doubles point with two set wins.

Gabby O’Gorman and Olivia Rohrbacher continued their strong form from last spring, securing a 6-4 set win over the Cyclones’ Christin Hsieh and Thasaporn Naklo.

Samantha Smith and Shannon Hanley followed suit with a 6-3 win over Ting-Pei Chang and Maty Cancini, leaving Frederikke Svarre and Olivia Ryan’s match unfinished with the duo up 5-4.

The bottom of the singles lineup propelled Penn State to the one-point victory with the top two Nittany Lions dropped their matches.

O’Gorman and Svarre failed to secure victories 3-6, 7-5, 5-7 against Naklo and 2-6, 6-7 against Cancini respectively.

Rohrbacher fought back for the first singles point against Hsieh, taking three sets to knock off her opponent 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Hanley dropped her singles match against Chang 3-6, 1-6, putting the Cyclones within one match to clinch the win.

However, Ryan and Smith were able to churn out three-set victories, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, against Chie Kezuka and 6-7 (4), 6-0, 6-3, against Margarita Timakova for the 4-3 victory.

Day Two

The Nittany Lions fell 5-0 to Kansas State in the second match of a back-to-back slate.

The Wildcats swept Penn State in doubles, with No. 54 Anna Turco and Margot Decker defeating O’Gorman/Rohrbacher 6-4.

Ines Mesquita and Karine-Marion Job knocked off Svarre/Ryan 6-4 to clinch the point, leaving Smith/Hanley’s match at 5-3.

In singles, Penn State took four straight-set losses to finish the match.

Decker defeated Rohrbacher 6-0, 6-2, while Turco took out Svarre 6-3 6-3 to start.

Maria Linares clinched another quick win against O’Gorman by the score of 6-4, 6-3 and following that, Ryan dropped her match against Rosanna Maffei 6-2, 6-0 to round out the day of action, with Hanley and Smith’s matches rendered unfinished.