Penn State is taking the next step into its postseason this weekend. The Nittany Lions are traveling to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania to compete in the Mid-Atlantic NCAA Regional championship.

Both the men’s and women’s teams are coming off of strong performances at the Big Ten Championships in Columbus, Ohio. This season is the first time that both teams have both finished in the top five since 2010.

The men finished fifth place with a score of 56 points, placing behind Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, and Purdue.

The top individual scorer for the Nittany Lions, sophomore Alex Tomasko placed 28th with an 8k time of 24:44.4, followed by senior Billy McDevitt placing 30th and junior Ben Bumgarner placing 32nd.

This was the men’s best finish since 2014.

The women’s team was fourth place in the Big Ten overall with 138 points scored. Senior Kathryn Munks was Penn State’s top performer running a 6k time of 20:34 and placing 11th individually. Munks earned second-team All-Big Ten Honors.

Junior Danae Rivers and junior Allison Wilingmyre both placed in the top 25 as well. Penn State was beaten by Michigan State, Wisconsin, and Michigan, all of whom are ranked in the top 25 schools in the nation.

In the past five seasons, the women’s team has finished top five, including placing first in the Big Ten in 2015.

In the 2018 Mid-Atlantic championships, the men placed fifth with a score of 109 points. The women placed third with a score of 91 points.

In the men’s 2019 Mid-Atlantic rankings, Villanova has the top spot at number one. The Wildcats are followed by Georgetown ranked second, Temple ranked third, and Penn ranked fourth. Penn State is currently ranked fifth.

In the women’s 2019 Mid-Atlantic rankings, Penn State currently sits at number one. They are followed by Villanova ranked second, Georgetown ranked third, West Virginia ranked fourth and Penn ranked fifth.

Out of the Mid-Atlantic, Penn State is the only nationally ranked team at 18th.

The NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional meet will begin at noon on Nov. 15.