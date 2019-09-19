The Nittany Lions will be making the short trip over to Princeton, New Jersey to take part in the Farnsworth-Ivy Tournament.

The field also features Brown, Buffalo, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Indiana, Kentucky, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Penn, Princeton, Tennessee, Texas, William & Mary and Yale.

Four Penn State players will travel to represent in the tournament. The team will be headlined by seniors Christos Antonopoulos and Gabriel Nemeth, as well as Alp Sentay and Chikaya Sato.

Antonopoulos finished third place in the singles tournament in 2017, which was the last time the Lions participated.

"I have always liked playing this tournament because all the teams in the Ivy league play the event in addition to selected schools around the country," coach Jeff Zinn told GoPSUSports. "The competition level is quite high for a season opening tournament and I'm interested in seeing how the four players we are taking will fair. Hopefully this will get the rust off some players and allow them to have a competitive fall season."

The tournament will be from Sep. 20-22, with the UVA Blue and Orange Classic awaits the following week.