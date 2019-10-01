Penn State had mixed results in the UVA Blue and Orange Classic, the second tournament of the season.

"Overall, I was pleased that we improved from one week to the next," coach Jeff Zinn told GoPSUSports.com.

"Our conditioning and fitness is not where it should be and we will address that in these next two weeks. Christos played well all 3 days as did Alp. Our freshmen are getting a quick inauguration to college tennis and how difficult it is. They will get better and hopefully we will see improvement at Regionals in a couple of weeks."

Day One

The first day of action saw the Nittany Lions claim six wins against Old Dominion.

The three leaders in singles in Christian Lakoseljac, Christos Antonopoulos and Gabriel Nemeth all claimed straight-set wins against their opponents.

The rest of the singles action was not too kind to Penn State though, as Alp Sentay was the only player with a win coming by way of his opponent retiring. Chikaya Sato, Chris Kuhnle, Noah Sutter and Andrei Paduraru all suffered losses.

Two more wins will come by way from the doubles column. Lakoseljac and Antonopoulos won their first matches of the season against Francois Musitelli and Janni Giesse. Kuhnle and Paduaru also prevailed in their match against Oliver Tobisch/Federico Rebecchini.

Nemeth/Sentay and Sato/Sutter both suffered losses to round out the day.

Day Two

It was the other players who showed out in singles against Virginia.

Lakoseljac, Antonopoulos and Nemeth all lost out against their opponents. Sato also fell to Matthew Lord 6-3 6-3.

All other players were able to win out against the hosting Cavaliers. Sutter was awarded a default victory, while Sentay and Kuhnle both edged out the opposition. Sentay is currently going 4-0 in fall play.

Paduaru earned his first win as a Nittany Lion by way of defeating Ethan Moszkowski 6-3 6-1.

In doubles, Lakoseljac/Antonopoulos and Nemeth/Sentay got victories, while Sato/Sutter and Kuhnle/Paduaru dropped their matches against Virginia.

Day Three

The third day of action saw Penn State pitted against Colombia, the team that knocked the Nittany Lions out of the NCAA Championship last spring.

Antonopoulos was the lone player with an outright win against the Ivy League powerhouse. He defeated Adam Ambrozy 6-3 6-1. Sutter was down against Federico Rebecchini, but his opponent retired for the win.

Sentay suffered his first loss of fall against Alex Kotzen, while Nemeth, Kuhnle and Paduraru also took defeats.

The Nittany Lions would finish the tournament with a 1-2 record in doubles. Nemeth/Sentay claimed a 8-6 win against Ambrozy/Jason Lui. Sutter/Sato and Kuhnle/Paduraru both fell 8-5 against their opponents.

The Nittany Lions will take a weekend off as their next tournament will be at Tulsa, Oklahoma in the ITA All-American Championships. The action will be on Oct. 10-13.