Penn State will be coming off a week-long break as it looks to kick start conference play on a positive note against Indiana.

In the past weekend doubleheader, the Nittany Lions split the matches, with an impressive showing for a 4-3 win at VCU, and a 6-1 defeat against now-No. 40 Virginia Tech.

It will be a competitive field for coach Alex Anghelescu’s team to navigate through, though, as there are currently five ranked teams in the conference. Penn State will have to play against three of the highest-ranked teams in No. 5 Ohio State and No. 16 Michigan at home, plus a matchup against No. 22 Wisconsin on the road.

Northwestern and Purdue both check in at the 40s of the ITA Team Rankings.

Anghelescu felt like the team is in good shape from the consistent preparation and the experience garnered from upperclassmen and early stages of play.

“Ultimately it comes down to them believing in one another and themselves,” Anghelescu said. “I think they’re slowly understanding and accepting that the process is working, and we’re actually getting the results that we didn’t really expect that we could get.”

Shannon Hanley, one of the two seniors on the team, looks for the team to take on the heart of the schedule off the right foot.

“I’m really excited for the Big Ten season,” Hanley said. “We’re all working really hard, both singles and doubles, so I think we’re going to have a strong start.”

Anghelescu also looks to seniors like Hanley and Samantha Smith for extra input, being in her second year in the Big Ten.

“[I’m] looking to the five upperclassmen to gauge what we could expect, how are the courts, what’s their fanbase like so we can get mentally prepared with understanding on what to expect,” Anghelescu said. “It’s huge for us to have five different opinions and perspectives.”

Apart from the input and experience, the five upperclassmen also bring synergy to the team. Despite playing fewer matches than other Big Ten foes, Anghelescu believes they can be counted on to be ready with less wear and tear.

The first Big Ten test comes against Indiana.

The Hoosiers will be coming into the match with an 8-4 record, going 5-2 at home. They will also have faced 41st-ranked Northwestern on Friday at Evanston, Illinois before the Sunday matchup.

The last match saw Indiana defeat Penn State 5-2 at Sarni Tennis Center in a match interrupted by a downpour.

All four of the Hoosiers’ losses came at the hands of now-ranked teams in Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee and Yale. They only managed to get points in a 4-3 loss against the Bulldogs on Feb. 16. They will be coming off a two-match win streak and five wins out of their last six matches.

Indiana possesses no ranked players or duos, but it does have a .654 record in singles dual. Its doubles record currently stands at .483 in dual season.

Michelle McKamey has the best singles record on the team, going 9-1 with the bulk of her matches at the five-spot. Annabelle Andrinopoulos and Caitlin Bernard both rock with a 5-3 slate in No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively.

In doubles, Andrinopoulos and Jelly Bozovic led the way with a 5-1 record in the one-spot, but the No. 2 and No. 3 slots are rather lackluster, sporting 4-8 and 5-6 records.

First serve at Bloomington, Indiana is scheduled to be at 11 a.m. EST on Sunday, March 1.