Against two ranked opponents, Penn State struggled to respond without its best player in the lineup.

Christian Lakoseljac had to sit out both matches against No. 18 Princeton and No. 5 Ohio State, and the Nittany Lions dropped the matches 4-1 and 6-1 respectively. Penn State is now 7-6 this season.

Princeton

In doubles, Penn State was able to persevere for a tight point with two tiebreaks.

Chikaya Sato and Noah Sutter fell early at No. 3, with Bill Duo and Karl Poling making quick work of the duo 6-1.

Gabriel Nemeth and Alp Sentay clawed one back for the Nittany Lions, knocking off the No. 16 pair in the nation in Ryan Seggerman and Payton Holden by the score of 7-6 (3).

Charl Morgan and Christos Antonopoulos sealed the point for the team, forcing tiebreak against Damian Rodriguez and Justin Barki and taking them down 7-6 (4).

However, the Nittany Lions were not able to hold on in singles play, dropping all four of the top matches.

Antonopoulos fell to No. 124 Seggerman at No. 2 in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Morgan went down the wire against No. 113 Poling in the first set, losing out 6-4. Poling then turned his game up another level, blanking the South African 6-0 in the second set.

Barki was able to topple Nemeth at the three-spot to put Princeton a point away from the win, with the Brazilian suffering a 6-4, 6-2 loss.

Will Peters wrapped up the meaningful action of the match at four, defeating Sentay 6-3, 6-3 and leaving Sato and Ismail Saadi’s matches unfinished.

Ohio State

Despite being on a three-match losing streak, the Buckeyes were able to find their form for a Big Ten victory.

Antonopoulos and Morgan were the first to fall in doubles, with James Trotter and Andrew Lutschaunig taking the duo down 6-3.

Sutter and Sato could not hold off Kyle Seelig and Cannon Kingsley at No. 3 doubles as they fell 6-4. That left Nemeth and Sentay’s match against No. 3 John McNally and Robert Cash unfinished at five games apiece.

Ohio State was able to continue its rout with straight-set victories in singles apart from the match at No. 3.

No. 14 Kingsley made quick work of Morgan at the one-spot in singles, fending off the freshman 6-4, 6-1.

In No. 2 singles, No. 13 McNally took down Antonopoulos. The first set was close but McNally ultimately won out 7-5, then followed with a 6-2 set to round out the action.

Penn State found its lone point on court three. After dropping a 6-2 set to Justin Boulais, Nemeth fought back for a 7-5 second set. As the result was settled before the conclusion of this match, the third set resulted in a match tiebreak that saw Nemeth edge out Boulais 11-9.

No. 26 Seelig needed a tiebreak to halt Sentay’s advances in the first set, but was able to tag on a 6-3 second to finish out his match.

No. 78 Trotter took on freshman Ismail Saadi at the five, and powered through with a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Finally at the six, Tim Seibert defeated Sato 6-3, 6-4.

The Nittany Lions will return to action next weekend at the San Diego Shakedown in California. They will compete on a field featuring the hosts University of San Diego, No. 34 Arizona and No. 20 Texas Tech.