Penn State tennis is familiar with international players.

In the current squad, seven out of 11 players are listed to be foreign, with representatives from Canada, Brazil, Greece, South Africa, Turkey, Morocco and Japan.

The Japanese representative is freshman Chikaya Sato, who has already found his way into the singles lineup in his maiden campaign.

He might don the Japanese name, but he has actually only spent a short amount of time living in his homeland.

“I was actually born in England and I’ve only lived in Japan for like nine months when[I was] like five or six,” Sato said. “So I pretty much grew up in the States.”

Sato moved to the United States at the age of 10, around four to five years after picking up the sport of tennis for a simple reason — he saw it in a country club and thought it was interesting.

Since then, tennis has become a way for Sato to travel and connect with his homeland, while getting to know different cultures.

“I don’t really know anything other than visiting [Japan],” Sato said. “When I go back, the culture is super different from the States and it’s fun for me visiting.”

To some degree, sports, among a lot of other things, could serve as a way for people to connect and exchange cultures, and tennis was this case for Sato.

He’s had some experience playing around the world, but it was those in Japan that stood out to him. Obviously, it was where his roots lay, but also it presents a very different cultural difference on court.

“When I go back to Japan I get to hit with the kids,” Sato said. “Here you have so many international kids playing tennis in the States, so I get to see each nationality, how they play, how it’s different and how they grow up. It’s kind of fun.”

The realization specifically stood out when Sato played a tournament back in Japan when he was 14.

“It was very different, everyone is so polite, everyone has manners,” Sato said. “Versus like out here, people just like cheating, hooking each other, but that’s just the difference in culture I guess.”

“I guess everyone wants to win here and everyone’s just too nice in Japan. I think it’s a good next step, I know both sides.”

Sato calls Cresskill, New Jersey his home since moving over and continuing his tennis career. Apart from playing in a slew of junior tournaments, he also had his share of achievement in the state.

In his years with Cresskill High School, he became the Bergen County Singles Champion and North Jersey Player of the Year, while being a state finalist and earning a First Team- All-State recognition.

He ended his high school career as the No. 1 player in the state of New Jersey.

As Penn State’s squad needed retooling, Sato stepped right in as a five-star recruit and someone who is familiar with the American tennis scene.

“I'm super glad I'm starting and playing matches for the team,” Sato said. “Obviously, I want to do everything possible to help the team win. So I feel like it's a great start for me, you know.”

However, there were still a number of changes Sato had to get used to. Not only the level of play, but also some rules that are different throughout the levels of play in the U.S.

Instead of some players who might come over in January, though, Sato has a fall season under his belt that assisted his development and adaptation.

“Obviously with the rule change with no ads or lets and stuff like new balls every set, I needed more time to get used to it but definitely the fall helped me a lot,” Sato said. “I didn’t feel like I was out of place when I played my first match this season, so I think it’s a good warm-up before the season started.”

The Nittany Lions would also benefit from having seven straight home matches early in the season before heading into the Big Ten schedule for the team to tune up.

Another thing the team can benefit from is Sato’s left-handedness. He’s the only lefty starter on the team and it has served him well throughout his career.

“I’m telling you it’s a big advantage,” coach Jeff Zinn said. “We knew he was good. He had gotten hurt in juniors, so I’m not surprised at what he’s doing at all. He’s one of the cleanest hitters on our team.”

Sato knows to play to his own advantage as well.

“My serve, you can see how it affects others when they haven’t played a lefty in a while,” Sato. “We just have a slight advantage, not a great advantage, but just you can see how it’s affecting other players when they don’t play enough lefties.”

Apart from fitting right in the team with a niche, the team was also very tight-knit and took new players in right away.

“The seniors are great,” Sato said. “They always try to motivate us on court, always have our backs. We’re learning every single day and there’s something new to learn and it’s just there.”

Moving into the future, this group of freshmen will surely play a big part as they accrue experience.

“We love competing against each other,” Sato said. “Outside of tennis, we always hang out with each other and make fun of each other. Having a guys you can trust and believe in, it’s a great feeling to have, especially in a team sport.”