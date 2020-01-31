Penn State will look to start strong at home against Marshall after splitting its first tournament slate at Kansas.

Coming off an 11-day break, the Nittany Lions will face a challenge against a 3-0 Thundering Herd.

The last matchup between the two teams was in February of 2019, where Penn State took down Marshall on the road by the score of 5-2 fueled by the doubles point the back end of the singles lineup in Frederikke Svarre, Chelsea Sawyer, Samantha Smith and Shannon Hanley.

Both teams will sport a generally unchanged lineup, with the Lions returning all but one player, and Marshall starting four returners.

“It's a little bit easier in the sense that they know what to expect,” coach Alex Anghelescu said. “The only thing now is how do we handle the pressure in a different way.”

“With an experienced team like this, it's a little bit easier. I'm not trying to calm nerves or try to tell them what you can expect this or expect that they know, so it's easier for us to go with a set game plan and a set mindset into each time we play a match.”

Smith, a senior captain, saw the advantage of having an experienced group this year from a firsthand point of view.

“We're all pretty, like amped up in terms of our team being the same as last year. I think that helps us because we're all really close,” Smith said. “We have really good team chemistry. I think we're expecting to do well this year, but also to just kind of grow as a team now that we're kind of an older team.”

Looking back on the past split, the starting lineup will likely be Gabby O’Gorman, Olivia Rohrbacher, Svarre, Smith, Hanley and Olivia Ryan.

In their three matches the past weekend, the Herd went 5-2, 7-0 and 5-2 against in-state opponents Wright State, Dayton and Toledo.

They were backed by a slew of strong doubles performances, starting all matches with an upper hand.

Anna Smith and Daniela Dankanych lead the lineup this season, with both of them having a 2-1 record in singles three matches into the season. Jutte Van Hansewyck and Madi Ballow sport 3-0 records in the back end of the singles lineup.

Penn State will attempt to replicate a strong home form for last year in which it went 7-3.

The match will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.