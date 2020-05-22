A pair of former Penn State swimmers have gone from working out in McCoy Natatorium to working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jonathan Seiferth, who graduated in 2016, and Mackenzie Powers, who graduated in 2014, are two former Nittany Lion athletes who are now attending graduate school and working in the medical field in this unprecedented time.

And throughout this new experience, they have been using lessons learned in the pool at Penn State.

Seiferth, a captain for the men’s team his senior year, graduated with a degree in biology. He was supposed to be doing his clinical rotations for his medical school in New York City, but the pandemic has changed these plans.

After his roommate and friend, both medical students, were exposed to a patient with the virus, they all had to self quarantine for two weeks, in a small two bedroom, one bathroom apartment.

His medical school pulled all of its students two days into Seiferth’s self quarantine and Seiferth was forced to return home to Pittsburgh.

“The hospital I was working at, BronxCare, was actually one of the hardest hit hospitals in New York City,” Seiferth said via email. “From what I heard from residents I worked alongside, it’s a warzone.

“They have been working day and night with as full of a staff as they can.”

Seiferth is using his time back home with his family to study and volunteer in multiple ways, one of which being a calendar run. Every day in April, Seiferth and 5 other medical school friends ran the same amount of miles as the date. For example, on April 20, the 6 of them split a 20 mile run.

“If we were successful, we had a sponsor that was going to donate meals to frontline workers helping to fight COVID-19,” he said. “We ended up with 160,000-plus surplus miles logged and donated over 10,000 meals to frontline workers.”

Mackenzie Powers, who was the Big Ten champion for the 100 butterfly her sophomore and senior year, and the 400 medley relay her sophomore year, works in Washington D.C. as a surgical cardiovascular intensive care nurse at Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Powers graduated from Penn State in 2014 with a degree in kinesiology. She is also currently attending George Washington University where she is pursuing her masters degree to become an acute nurse practitioner.

“It’s been busy, some days busier than others,” Powers said via email about her hospital during this pandemic. “We have opened an additional ICU in our hospital in order to help care for more COVID patients.”

Powers works in an ICU that specializes in extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, which is a life sustaining device that is added on when the ventilator is not enough.

“We take care of the patients who are requiring the most support from the disease process,” Powers said.

Powers has also picked up additional shifts on the other coronavirus ICUs.

“So many teammates and former coaches have reached out to check in and ask how they can help, which has made such a difference,” Powers said. “The day I had my Twitter shoutout from Penn State was a particularly difficult day at work and knowing my PSU family continues to be there for support is amazing.”

Seiferth has also received a similar response from the Penn State community.

“I’ve always had my second family, PSU, along the way,” he said. “The guys and girls I competed with, the coaches, various staff members all keep in touch and encourage me and confide strength in me.”

“It taught me a lot about perseverance,” Seiferth said about his time as a Penn State student-athlete. “That’s all we really need to do right now with what’s going on. Persevere, know that the future holds better days, and that we will all come out of this eventually and we’ll come out stronger.”

Powers competed at the NCAA championships all four years of college and swam at the Olympic Trials in 2012, and as she now battles the coronavirus on the front lines, she is using these lessons she learned in McCoy Natatorium.

“One of the big things we talked about as a team at Penn State is accountability; we used to say when you step up on the blocks you know that you have a whole team behind you counting on you and supporting you,” Powers said.

“There is so much accountability in any team dynamic and this carries over to the work I do now. We would not be able to take care of the patients we do without relying and supporting one another.”