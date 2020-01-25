Penn State kicked off its season in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at the ITA Kick-Off Weekend and ended up with a 0-2 record against Kentucky and East Tennessee State.

The Nittany Lions featured three freshmen in their lineup, which was a large change from the experience the team featured in comparison last season.

Kentucky

Penn State fell to Kentucky by the score of 4-1 in Friday’s match.

"Not bad for our first match of the year," coach Jeff Zinn told GoPSUSports.com. "We fought hard and created chances to win. At this level it's all about margins and taking opportunities when they arise. We will get better, but I was really impressed with how our freshmen handled the tough environment today.”

Charl Morgan, Chikaya Sato and Ismail Saadi made their dual debuts as collegiate players.

The team was not able to clinch the doubles point, with No. 33 Christian Lakoseljac and Christos Antonopoulos being the lone win in doubles.

In singles, the lone win came by way of Morgan, who defeated Gabriel Diallo 6-3, 6-3 to clinch his first collegiate win.

Gabriel Nemeth dropped a match with close margins of a break or two against No. 55 Alexandre Leblanc. The final score was 6-4, 6-3.

Antonopoulos, Nemeth and Sato were defeated in straight sets, rendering Lakoseljac and Saadi’s matchups unfinished.

East Tennessee State

Penn State failed to convert a 2-0 lead into a win, falling 4-2 to ETSU.

The Nittany Lions sprang out to a good start securing the doubles point 2-1.

Morgan and Saadi fell early to the ETSU’s pair in Miguel Este and Dimitri Badra 6-2, but Lakoseljac/Antonopoulos fought back with a 6-3 win against Juan Lugo/Yusuf Khamis.

All eyes were on court two as Nemeth and Alp Sentay were entangled in a close contest against Frazier Rengifo and Chris Mikrovas. The Penn State duo was able to seal the deal with a 7-5 victory.

Nemeth was able to claim a quick point for the Nittany Lions, defeating Thiago Pernas 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 4 spot. However, the Buccaneers were quick to respond, with Rengifo defeating Morgan 6-4, 6-0.

ETSU took the momentum to push on in singles, with two straight wins to follow. Saadi dropped a 6-2, 7-6 match against Este, and Lakoseljac was defeated in a tight affair against Khamis by the score of 7-5 7-6.

Antonopoulos claimed the first set 6-2 before dropping a close one by the score of 7-6 against Lugo. In the deciding third set, the Greek was broken twice and was not able to hold on, spelling the end of Penn State’s first weekend of play. Sato’s three-set match was unfinished.