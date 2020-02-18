Penn State is on a roll.

After a shaky start to kick off the spring season against Kentucky and East Tennessee State, coach Jeff Zinn’s team seemed to find its groove as it strung five straight victories together.

Judging by the start to the season, that looked to be impossible. The team did retain a couple of key pieces as seniors and juniors, but at the same time, it has also been featuring at least two to three freshmen.

The Nittany Lions stumbled to a bad start at home, falling behind 3-0 against Cleveland State. With a third straight defeat in sight to start the season, they made an improbable comeback.

Senior Christos Antonopoulos snatched a match back, while Charl Morgan turned back his match to secure his first home win. Chikaya Sato and Alp Sentay cleaned up at the No. 5 and 6 spots with 6-2, 6-2 matches.

The clutch, come-from-behind victory seemed to have flipped the switch for a Penn State team that is an intriguing mix of experience of youth.

After that scare at home, the Lions have only given up two points in the next four matches. Both of them were doubleheaders and the lone point against Saint Francis was a meaningless forfeit as the teams decided to call the match off. 6-1, 6-0, 5-0 and 5-1 is nothing to scoff at.

Part of this is because of Zinn’s deliberate scheduling. With a number of young players coming in and featuring, he hopes this seven-match home slate could serve as a process of adjustment and confidence builder.

It was a tricky process for freshmen to adapt to the game, with some players like Morgan and Ismail Saadi coming over in January, and this was the perfect opportunity. The freshmen have been the most industrious group of players, playing the most matches and having the best records on the team.

It was also the freshmen who set the team apart at different spots. Sato has been a staple in the lower echelon of lineups, as the Japanese proved to be proficient in picking his opponents apart methodically with his 5-1 record.

On the other hand, Morgan, who is 5-2 in dual season, started more toward the earlier part of the lineup, facing up against tough opponents as well. He has shown a degree to dominance and overpowered some opponents along the way, making his presence known early on.

In the case of the new players, they have been showing a good amount of resilience, which could take some time to develop while also considering they could be rather new to the team and college tennis in general.

The results could be seen in the previous doubleheader against Buffalo and Mount St. Mary’s.

Saadi only featured in three matches so far this season, but he was inserted in the No. 1 spot in the second leg of a doubleheader against the Mount. After losing a close tiebreak 7-6 (4) against the opposing regular No. 1 play, the Moroccan freshman was able to buckle down to find 7-5, 7-6 (6) set wins to turn the table and preserve the sweep.

Morgan also weathered dropping a close second set in that match, finishing off Alonso Garcia emphatically with a 6-0 final set.

As the season continues, the team will certainly face some challenges. The Nittany Lions currently possess .700-plus winning percentages in both singles and doubles and something that will be tricky to maintain heading into conference play.

There were some competitive matches early on against conference winners, but the level of play will certainly be elevated.

It will be interesting to keep tabs on how the team will adjust and adapt to Big Ten play, but from the looks of it, Zinn’s squad certainly has a lot of positives to build on.