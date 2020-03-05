This weekend will be the biggest challenge Jeff Zinn’s squad will have this season.

Coming off a match against then-No. 5 Michigan on the road last week, Penn State will face off against two highly-ranked teams in No. 18 Princeton and No. 5 Ohio State. No. 20 Texas Tech and No. 34 Arizona could also await in the San Diego Shakedown next weekend.

Facing a challenge of this caliber, Zinn’s approach with the team did not change.

“It just keeps going and going,” Zinn said. “We have to be ready, we have to play to our level of competition that we’re playing against and that’s what we’ve been trying to work on, trying to get better every day in practice.”

Compared to players like Christian Lakoseljac and Christos Antonopoulos who have been there and done that against those teams, the younger players on the team need some getting used to.

Zinn praised Charl Morgan for his strong performance against then-No. 17 Andrew Fenty of Michigan, and hopes the others can match the growth and level of the South African.

“They’ve got a bigger hurdle to climb,” Zinn said. “Some people learn quickly and can adapt quickly, others take a little time. You just have to be patient and hopefully they’ll get it. They’re just as capable as [Morgan] is.”

Princeton

Princeton is now 11-4 in the season, coming off a three-match win streak. Its road record is currently 2-1.

The Tigers’ latest loss was to No. 11 Ole Miss. Their other losses were by way of ranked teams as well in No. 7 NC State, No. 15 Harvard and No. 46 Clemson.

They also knocked off another Big Ten team in Wisconsin earlier in the season, 6-1.

Princeton has two players ranked in singles play — Karl Poling at 113th and Ryan Seggerman at 124th. It’s currently 46-24 in dual singles season.

Poling is 7-1 in singles, mainly at the one-spot, while Seggerman is 7-5. Will Peters has seven wins as well, sitting on a 7-3 record. Justin Barki and Davey Roberts are both 6-3 in the season.

In doubles, Payton Holden and Seggerman are currently ranked 16th, taking a tumble from 6th in the most recent rankings with a 7-2 slate. Another duo in Barki and Thomas Bosancic check in at 66th, despite only having played one match together in dual.

Ohio State

This will be the marquee matchup in Penn State’s conference play, this time in Columbus, Ohio. Last year’s match at the Indoor Tennis Center was a tight one despite a 4-1 score. It featured a matchup between JJ Wolf and Constant De La Bassetiere.

Ohio State will be coming off three straight losses after going 13-0 to start the season. After getting swept by No. 2 North Carolina and No. 10 Georgia, it fell in a 4-3 loss against No. 13 Stanford.

The Buckeyes will carry four ranked singles players into the matchup. John McNally and Cannon Kingsley checked in at 13th and 14th respectively, with Kyle Seelig at 29th and James Trotter at 78th.

Ohio State is 54-17 in singles play. Kingsley is 11-1 on the team, only picking up his first loss against Georgia. Trotter follows with a stellar 10-3 record. McNally is currently 9-4, with Seelig being 10-1.

In doubles, the Buckeyes are 27-5.

Robert Cash and McNally is the No. 3 duo in college tennis, going 9-3 overall. Trotter and Justin Boulais are also ranked, at 65th, with a 6-2 record so far from the two-spot. Kingsley and Seelig are 6-0 in doubles.

Penn State will be facing off against No. 18 Princeton at home on Friday, Mar. 6 at 4 p.m. It will then take on No. 5 Ohio State on the road on Sunday, Mar. 8 at 12 p.m.