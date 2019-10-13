Penn State shined in back-to-back battles with West Virginia on Oct. 11 and 12.

The men’s and women’s teams both earned victories by scores of 167-125 and 170-115 respectively, preserving their perfect records of 2-0 and 3-0.

The men’s team took first place in 11 events. For the freestyle events, the men took 4 out of the 6 total events. The women’s team won 4 out of 6 freestyle events as well.

Penn State claimed both backstroke events with Michael Daly timing in with 1:46.66 in the men’s 200-yard backstroke and Liam Veregin with 48.76 in the men’s 100-yard backstroke.

The breaststroke events were also claimed by the Nittany Lions with multiple top place finishes. Daniel Raisanen with 56.45 in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke and in second Brad Johnson with a time of 56.61 seconds. Raisanen was timed having a 2:02.31 second 200-yard breaststroke, with Hayden Harlow (2:03.69) coming in second.

The women took both the backstroke category and breaststroke as well, with Marie Schobel timing in for the 100-yard backstroke at 55.07 seconds and 1:58.67 seconds for the 200-yard backstroke.

West Virginia took the first 3 spots in the 100-yard butterfly. David Dixon had a time of 47.11 in the men’s 100-yard butterfly followed by Trayton Saladin (49.44) and Jack Frazier (51.60).

Penn State took the top two places in the long swim with Zac Zwijacz touching first with a time of 1:48.53 in the men’s 200-yard butterfly and Carlos Vasquez (1:52.54) in second.

Maddie Hart took first in the 200-yard butterfly, recording a time of 2:02.86 for the women. West Virginia swimmer Emily Haimes (55.30) touched first in the 100-yard butterfly.

Christina Crowell won both the 1-meter diving, with a score of 282.30 and the 3-meter diving, with a score of 274.95. Her 1-meter dive (282.30) qualified her for the NCAA Zone A Regional Championships.

Bryce Hoch scored a 302.25 which is also a qualifying score for the NCAA zone qualification for the men.

West Virginia won the men’s 200-yard IM with Josh Harlan 1:54.17. The Mountaineers also won the 200-yard IM for the women. Morgan Bullock had a time of 2:06.46.

In the 200 medley relay, the men’s team — Liam Veregin, Brad Johnson, Juliusz Gosieniecki and Will Roberson — won the race with a time of 1:28.73. The women’s team, consisting of Marie Schobel, Carly Hart, Maddie Hart, and Madison Ledwith, placed first with a time of 1:41.99.

West Virginia took the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:00.64. The Mountaineers also won the women’s division with a time of 3:29.45.

Penn State will return to action against Ohio State on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. in McCoy Natatorium.

WINNERS

Men

Michael Daly: 9:13.05 Men 1000 Yard Freestyle

Hayden Harlow: 1:39.75 Men 200 Yard Freestyle

Will Roberson: 20.05 Men 50 Yard Freestyle

Michael Daly: 4:32.94 500 Men Yard Freestyle

Michael Daly: 1:46.66 Men 200 Yard Backstroke

Liam Veregin: 48.76 Men 100 Yard Backstroke

Daniel Raisanen: 56.45 Men 100 Yard Breaststroke

Daniel Raisanen: 2:02.31 Men 200 Yard Breaststroke

Zac Zwijacz: 1:48.53 Men 200 Yard Butterfly

Bryce Hoch: 302.25 Men 1 Meter Diving

Women

Stephanie Szekely: 10:13.39 Women 1000 Yard Freestyle

Abigail Amdor 1:50.28 Women 200 Yard Freestyle

Abigail Amdor, 50.42 Women 100 Yard Freestyle

Camryn Barry, 4:58.48 women 500 Yard Freestyle

Marie Schobel 55.07 Women 100 Yard Backstroke

Carly Hart, 20 1:01.78 Women 100 Yard Breaststroke

Maddie Hart, 2:02.86 Women 200 Yard Butterfly

Christina Crowell, 274.95 Women 3 Meter Diving

Marie Schobel,1:58.67 Women 200 Yard Backstroke

Carly Hart, 2:16.47 Women 200 Yard Breaststroke

Christina Crowell, 282.30 Women 1 Meter Diving