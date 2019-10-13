Penn State Men's Swimming and Diving vs. WVU
The Penn State men's swimming and diving team puts their hands together after their meet against West Virginia University at McCoy Natatorium on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Penn State won 167-125.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State shined in back-to-back battles with West Virginia on Oct. 11 and 12.

The men’s and women’s teams both earned victories by scores of 167-125 and 170-115 respectively, preserving their perfect records of 2-0 and 3-0.

The men’s team took first place in 11 events. For the freestyle events, the men took 4 out of the 6 total events. The women’s team won 4 out of 6 freestyle events as well.

Penn State claimed both backstroke events with Michael Daly timing in with 1:46.66 in the men’s 200-yard backstroke and Liam Veregin with 48.76 in the men’s 100-yard backstroke.

The breaststroke events were also claimed by the Nittany Lions with multiple top place finishes. Daniel Raisanen with 56.45 in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke and in second Brad Johnson with a time of 56.61 seconds. Raisanen was timed having a 2:02.31 second 200-yard breaststroke, with Hayden Harlow (2:03.69) coming in second.

The women took both the backstroke category and breaststroke as well, with Marie Schobel timing in for the 100-yard backstroke at 55.07 seconds and 1:58.67 seconds for the 200-yard backstroke.

West Virginia took the first 3 spots in the 100-yard butterfly. David Dixon had a time of 47.11 in the men’s 100-yard butterfly followed by Trayton Saladin (49.44) and Jack Frazier (51.60).

Penn State took the top two places in the long swim with Zac Zwijacz touching first with a time of 1:48.53 in the men’s 200-yard butterfly and Carlos Vasquez (1:52.54) in second.

Maddie Hart took first in the 200-yard butterfly, recording a time of 2:02.86 for the women. West Virginia swimmer Emily Haimes (55.30) touched first in the 100-yard butterfly.

Christina Crowell won both the 1-meter diving, with a score of 282.30 and the 3-meter diving, with a score of 274.95. Her 1-meter dive (282.30) qualified her for the NCAA Zone A Regional Championships.

Bryce Hoch scored a 302.25 which is also a qualifying score for the NCAA zone qualification for the men.

West Virginia won the men’s 200-yard IM with Josh Harlan 1:54.17. The Mountaineers also won the 200-yard IM for the women. Morgan Bullock had a time of 2:06.46.

In the 200 medley relay, the men’s team — Liam Veregin, Brad Johnson, Juliusz Gosieniecki and Will Roberson — won the race with a time of 1:28.73. The women’s team, consisting of Marie Schobel, Carly Hart, Maddie Hart, and Madison Ledwith, placed first with a time of 1:41.99.

West Virginia took the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:00.64. The Mountaineers also won the women’s division with a time of 3:29.45.

Penn State will return to action against Ohio State on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. in McCoy Natatorium.

Penn State Men's Swimming and Diving vs. WVU, Kevin Sullivan
Kevin Sullivan competes in the 3-meter diving event during the Penn State men's swimming and diving team's meet against West Virginia University at McCoy Natatorium on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Penn State won 167-125.

WINNERS

Men

Michael Daly: 9:13.05 Men 1000 Yard Freestyle

Hayden Harlow: 1:39.75 Men 200 Yard Freestyle

Will Roberson: 20.05 Men 50 Yard Freestyle

Michael Daly: 4:32.94 500 Men Yard Freestyle

Michael Daly: 1:46.66 Men 200 Yard Backstroke

Liam Veregin: 48.76 Men 100 Yard Backstroke

Daniel Raisanen: 56.45 Men 100 Yard Breaststroke

Daniel Raisanen: 2:02.31 Men 200 Yard Breaststroke

Zac Zwijacz: 1:48.53 Men 200 Yard Butterfly

Bryce Hoch: 302.25 Men 1 Meter Diving

Women

Stephanie Szekely: 10:13.39 Women 1000 Yard Freestyle

Abigail Amdor 1:50.28 Women 200 Yard Freestyle

Abigail Amdor, 50.42 Women 100 Yard Freestyle

Camryn Barry, 4:58.48 women 500 Yard Freestyle

Marie Schobel 55.07 Women 100 Yard Backstroke

Carly Hart, 20 1:01.78 Women 100 Yard Breaststroke

Maddie Hart, 2:02.86 Women 200 Yard Butterfly

Christina Crowell, 274.95 Women 3 Meter Diving

Marie Schobel,1:58.67 Women 200 Yard Backstroke

Carly Hart, 2:16.47 Women 200 Yard Breaststroke

Christina Crowell, 282.30 Women 1 Meter Diving

