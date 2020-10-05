NCAA track and field and cross country coaches have been presented with a nearly unsolvable problem after a recent NCAA decision to move fall sports to the spring.

Currently, the Big Ten and NCAA’s plans are to hold both track seasons as well as cross country after winter break.

This means that cross country and winter track will have virtually the same schedules, with their championships occurring just two days apart. The indoor track championships will be held on March 12-13, and the cross country championships will be held on March 15.

The beginning of the outdoor track season will then shortly follow, leaving little to no breaks in between seasons.

“In a lot of ways, we have to work on the fly and create different scenarios and be creative,"coach John Gondak said. "If there is some way to have cross country. indoor track and outdoor track in the spring, there'll be some adjustments, but we can figure out ways to make it work."

Members of the track and field team compete for a minimum of two seasons, as they participate in both winter and spring track, while athletes on the cross country team complete their seasons in the fall before then competing in both the winter and spring track season.

Over time, coaches have learned how to manage the training for these multi-season athletes, ensuring they do not become overworked and fatigued during the grueling two to three seasons as well as their summer training.

Those plans will now have to change due to the NCAA’s decision. Coaches now must figure out how they will have their athletes train and when they want them to compete with so many competitions being compressed into a small time frame.

However, there could be some relief coming in the near future for teams in the Big Ten. Conference calls between coaches in the ensuing weeks could potentially lead to the creation of some smaller meets that will help ease the strain of the jumbled spring schedule on Big Ten teams by allowing them to compete earlier than expected, Gondak said.

The Penn State cross country team has already begun practicing for the upcoming seasons, beginning training on Aug. 17.

“It has been very therapeutic for the team to be back and to be practicing after six months of being on their own," Gondak said. "They're really embracing being at practice, being at the facility and being around their teammates even though we're still practicing just in our small event group areas."

The team has also held an intrasquad two-mile race, which was the first in a series of four intrasquad competitions to keep the team fresh. It was the first of four races occurring in place of the postponed season.

"Listen, when you're a competitor, you like to compete — whether it's against your own teammates or whether it's against other teams," Gondak said. "Even though they're competing against the people they train with every day, it's still a competition and so I think they've embraced it and they've enjoyed it."

On the men’s side, redshirt freshman Evan Dorenkamp won the race, edging out sophomore Chris Hughes with a time of 9:05. In the women’s race, freshman Faith DeMars pulled off the win in 10:32, followed closely by junior and two-time All-Region performer Alison Willingmyre.

Gondak has not only been looking to get his athletes ready for the upcoming collegiate season with all of its potential wrinkles, but he has also been working with several athletes who have their eyes set on the recently rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympics.

Two of these athletes are Penn State mid-distance stars — Danae Rivers and Isaiah Harris.

Rivers, who still has one spring track season of eligibility, was the 2019 women’s indoor 800-meter champion and is a seven-time Big Ten champion.

Harris, an alumni and current volunteer coach, was the 2018 800-meter outdoor NCAA champion and has been training with a contingent of two other pro runners in State College.

“It's still a long ways away, so there's been coaching, there's been training, but if you're 100% full bore right now, it's a long way to go," Gondak said. "It's a gradual build up until we get through to 2021, and we've got six months to the trials, so we'll just keep pushing forward and increasing intensity and increasing training loads and hopefully have some competitions for them to get involved with and be ready to go when the time comes.”