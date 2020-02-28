After a seven-match home stand, Penn State will head into the heart of its schedule — Big Ten play.

It will be a huge test for the team to start, as the Nittany Lions will go on the road to play against No. 5 Michigan and No. 3 Ohio State in the span of nine days, with another ranked matchup in No. 24 Princeton sandwiched in between the two juggernauts.

Currently, there are six ranked teams in the Big Ten, and with the annually alternating schedule, coach Jeff Zinn’s team will have to play four of them on the road. With that in mind, adapting to playing in hostile environments has been an emphasis for Zinn.

“Our two first big matches against Michigan and Ohio State are both on the road, so if we can compete at our highest level at those places, the rest of the season is going to be great,” Zinn said. “That’s what we have to learn to do, not be intimidated by the crowd, the noise and the totality of the situation. We just have to accept it and play to our ability.”

Zinn also highlighted the importance of veteran leadership, especially assisting the younger players in their growth. The upperclassmen all having experience in beating Michigan and playing Ohio State down the wire last season.

Gabriel Nemeth is one of those leaders and he emphasized the importance of the infectiousness of buying in.

“The main thing for us is belief,” Nemeth said. “We have the belief in us, we got to get the freshmen to believe as well. We’ve been training well, we’re going to compete hard and we’ll see how it goes.”

Solely by winning percentage, Penn State currently ranks at No. 4 in the Big Ten standings. Ohio State and Michigan are No. 1 and No. 3 respectively. The other ranked teams in the conference are No. 28 Iowa, No. 36 Minnesota, No. 45 Illinois and No. 49 Indiana.

The Nittany Lions were able to knock off the Wolverines 5-2 last season at home. After securing the doubles point, No. 46 Constant De La Bassetiere, No. 116 Christian Lakoseljac, Nemeth and Ben Lieb rounded out the win.

The fifth-ranked Wolverines sport a 11-3 record while playing a series of ranked teams. They fell to No. 19 Oklahoma State, then No. 23 NC State and the No. 1 team in the nation in USC.

On the other hand, Michigan knocked off a number of then-top 10 teams as well. Wins over Texas, Texas A&M and Columbia serve as highlights to its season.

Andrew Fenty and Mattias Siimar will headline doubles play for Michigan, as the duo is now the No. 2 pairing in the nation with a 10-2 record. Connor Johnston and Ondrej Styler also racked up 10 wins already in doubles.

In singles, the Wolverines have four ranked players on the squad. Fenty checks in at 17th, Styler at 43rd, Johnston at 87th and Siimar at 112th.

First serve against Michigan is scheduled to be at 12 p.m. on Saturday.