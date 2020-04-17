Two members of the Penn State men’s golf team were selected for the PING All-Northeast Region Honors.

Seniors Alec Bard and Ryan Davis were the two Nittany Lions that were recognized by the Golf Coaches Association of America Thursday.

This marks the fourth-straight year Davis earned the honors, while Bard picked up his first.

Penn State was tied for the most individuals from one school in the northeast region. They were also tied for the most recognized athletes among schools in the Big Ten conference.