Day two of the Big Ten Championships was highlighted by several event titles, as the Penn State saw several incredible performances across the board Saturday, including the first-ever four-peat in the Big-Ten women’s 800-meter run.

But some surprising results in certain events led to the women’s team ultimately falling short of the conference championship it was seeking.

While Penn State’s talent certainly matched up well against the rest of the top-level teams in the Big Ten, lost points in the 600-meter run, 200-meter run, weight throw, high jump and other events may have been the deciding factor between finishing in third place versus going home conference champions.

On the men’s side of the championship, the team saw solid performances in several events and won one title on the day.

Freshman Sincere Rhea’s performance showed the team’s potential going forward, and strong showings by several juniors also indicated the promise the team may have in the future.

The men’s team finished ninth overall.

Sophomore Alexa Parks took fourth place in the women’s high jump, kicking off the day for the Nittany Lions with a jump of 1.76 meters (5’9.25”)

In the first final on the track during day two, senior Danae Rivers was able to capture her first-ever Big Ten mile run championship, winning the title in a time of 4:43.35.

The Nittany Lions captured yet another title in the next event on the track, as senior Kiara Lester won the women’s 400-meter run final, finishing in 53.37 seconds.

Next up on the track was the women’s 60-meter dash final. Junior Brooke-Lynn Williams took the final spot on the podium in the event, finishing in eighth place in a time of 7.53 seconds.

Junior Will Henderson grabbed the first podium finish of the day for the men’s team in the 60-meter dash, Henderson ran a time of 6.70 seconds to claim fourth in the event. Henderson ran a great race in the final, logging the second-best improvement in time from the prelims to the final.

Continuing her dominant day, Rivers captured the coveted mid-distance double by winning the women’s 800-meter run title to go along with her mile run title from earlier in the day. Rivers finished in a time of 2:06.27.

By winning the 800-meter title Rivers did something that even the most talented mid-distance runners may struggle to do, winning two conference titles on the same day, a feat that requires an impressive amount of strength.

However, this was not even the most historic result of Rivers’ performance.

With her win, Rivers became the first Big-Ten athlete ever to win four straight women’s 800-meter titles.

Not to be overshadowed by Rivers’ historic feat, a second Penn State mid-distance runner was able to take home a title on Saturday. In the men’s 800-meter run final, senior Billy McDevitt emerged victorious from an experienced field to claim the men’s title in a time of 1:48.78 a significant personal best.

Despite entering the meet with 11th fastest time in the Big-Ten, McDevitt improved his time from the prelims by nearly four seconds to win the event. McDevitt continued Penn State’s dominance over the 800-meter distance, winning the Nittany Lions’ fifth straight Big Ten 800-meter title.

Building upon the mid-day success of his teammates, freshman Sincere Rhea took third in the men’s 60-meter hurdles final. Rhea finished in 7.82 seconds, behind two seniors.

Then in the women’s 600-meter run, sophomore Antoinette Bradley also took third finishing with a personal best time of 1:29.75 to grab a key six points for the women’s team.

On the men’s side of the 600-meter run, junior Gary Ross claimed sixth place for the Nittany Lions, running a time of 1:18.38 and capping off a strong day for Penn State’s mid-distance squad.

Sophomore Breana Gambrell scored the second podium finish of the day in the women’s field events for Penn State. Taking seventh place in the women’s triple jump with a jump of 12.16 meters (39’10.75”).

Senior Katie Munks continued her success from Friday into day two, finishing in fifth place in the women’s 5000-meter run by running a new personal best of 16:20.3.

Closing out the day on the track, the women’s 4x400 meter relay team consisting of Lester, Victoria Tachinski, Amariah Thomas and Bradley took second with a time of 3:37.69

In the men’s 4x400, the team of Savion Hebron, Rhea, Ross, and Rick Zink claimed seventh place in a time of 3:11.92