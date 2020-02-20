Penn State has been on a roll since starting play at home, and the stint will end this weekend with matches against Liberty on Friday and Penn and Bucknell on Sunday.

Before the Big Ten season kicks off against Michigan, coach Jeff Zinn will look for the tune-up period to end on a good note and advance the team to a different level.

“I think the that time period’s over now,” Zinn said. “Our season really begins now sort of the second phase where every match from here on out, it's going to be tough. We've got to come ready to battle.”

Liberty

It will be the first matchup between the two universities in program history.

The Flames will be coming off a split the past weekend, with a 6-1 loss against Old Dominion and a close 4-3 win against William & Mary.

Liberty is currently 28-20 in dual singles play and 10-11 in doubles, with a 5-3 record overall.

Rafael Marques Da Silva has the best record on the team by far in singles with a 7-1 record. The team has four other players with winning records in Steve Mundt, Ian Sturgill, Deji Thomas-Smith and Josh Wilson.

Same could not be said in doubles, where the Flames switched the pairings up quite frequently. Chase Burton and Steve Mundt went 2-1 in dual to lead the team.

Penn

The two teams last played in 2018, with the Nittany Lions falling 4-2 on the road against the in-state rival.

The Quakers are 4-4 in the season, but three of those losses came by way of ranked teams in Tennessee, North Carolina State and Baylor.

They also faced off against two Ivy League foes the past week, dropping a 4-3 match against Princeton and defeating Brown 4-1 in the consolation finals.

Penn also started the season with a ranked singles player in Kevin Zhu, but he ultimately fell off after a rocky start against ranked opponents.

Bucknell

This will be the 13th matchup between Penn State and Bucknell. The Nittany Lions hold a perfect 12-0 record against the Bisons, with the last matchup being a 7-0 sweep in March 2018.

Bucknell is 2-3 currently this spring, playing fewer matches than most teams but also participating in a spring tournament at NJIT in late January.

The team will be coming off two weeks’ rest, but will also be coming off three matches over the weekend before taking on Penn State. The teams share a common opponent in Saint Francis, which both teams beat handily.

The match against Liberty will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, 21 Feb. The Sunday doubleheader against Penn and Bucknell will begin at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.