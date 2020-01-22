Penn State will be back on the prowl after a three-tournament slate in the 2019 fall season, with 23 dual matches awaiting this spring.

The season will begin with a seven-match slate at home, before two Big Ten matches roll around before spring break on the road against Michigan and Ohio State as the season goes on.

The biggest challenge for the team will be overcoming losing three seniors who are staples on the team the past season.

Constant De La Bassetiere is the No. 1 singles player on the team, and was ranked in the ITA Rankings throughout the season. Ben Lieb is a staple in the back end of the singles, sporting a 15-7 record, while his doubles partner Matt Galush went 15-5 in dual doubles.

The team will now be spearheaded by Christian Lakoseljac, who has spent time in the rankings and boasted a 21-5 singles record in the spring of 2019.

Fellow seniors Christos Antonopoulos and Gabriel Nemeth will round out the top of the lineup. Antonopoulos has the best record in the team in singles in the fall, going 4-2. The Brazilian Nemeth will have to weather the instability the past season that caused him to go 9-18.

Nemeth will also need a new doubles partner as his former-No. 1 in the nation partnership with De La Basstiere is no more. By the looks of the fall season, it will be Alp Sentay who will pair up with the Brazilian.

Turkish junior Sentay went 7-7 in singles and 4-2 in doubles respectively, and will very likely stake his hold on a bigger role this season. The team will also have options like Chris Kuhnle and Noah Sutter to fall back on if need be in the experience column.

The team also welcomed two newcomers in Chikaya Sato and Andrei Paduraru, who have shown flashes of potential despite going below .500 in the fall.

Sato should prove to be an impact player, with his five-star evaluation and his trail of success in New Jersey, being a state finalist and First Team All-State in his last two years of high school.

Paduraru, a Michigan native, capped off his high school career with a semifinal appearance in the state championship after playing four years as the No. 1 singles player on the Walled Lake Central High school team.

The fall season was not particularly on par for the high standard for the Nittany Lions, going 16-21 in singles and 9-9 in doubles. However, the tournament fields were laden with ranked teams and fall season serves as a tune-up season with limited match play.

The ideal winning formula last season was to clinch the doubles point, and then De La Bassetiere, Lakoseljac and Lieb will likely seize their matches to round out the match. This will have to change this season, and all eyes are on the new crop of seniors in Nemeth and Antonopoulos.

Both of them are suspect to occasional stints of instability, with the Greek struggling to earn a win early on last spring, and Nemeth susceptible to up-and-down performances even within a match. Antonopoulos can stay on his game with the ground strokes, while Nemeth, as an excellent doubles player, can look elsewhere on the court, perhaps play a bit more risky, to secure victories.

It will be a challenge for the team to return to the heights of the past spring season, but there are players who was there and done that, and it is their turn to further prove themselves.