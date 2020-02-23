Penn State was stumped earlier in the weekend but bounced back to seal a Sunday doubleheader win.

Liberty proved to be a tough customer, controlling the flow of the match from the get-go on a Friday night 5-2 victory. However, two wins on Sunday put the Nittany Lions in good shape to head into their Big Ten schedule.

Liberty

This was Penn State’s first loss in six matches. The Nittany Lions got off to a slow start in doubles.

No. 29 Christian Lakoseljac and Christos Antonopoulos dropped a close 7-5 set to Josh Wilson/Goncalo Ferreira for their first loss of the season at the No. 1 spot.

Gabriel Nemeth and Alp Sentay were the only duo to pick up a win against Liberty, clinching a 6-2 set over Nicaise Muamba and Deji Thomas-Smith.

In No. 3 doubles, Steve Mundt and Chase Burton defeated Chikaya Sato and Charl Morgan 7-5 for the doubles point.

After the first four matches in singles, the Flames claimed the win 4-1, and the teams split the final matches to end at 5-2.

Lakoseljac defeated Muamba at the one 7-5, 6-3.

Wilson was able to topple Morgan 6-4, 6-3 in court two.

Burton took down Antonopoulos on three by the score of 7-5, 6-0.

It took three sets, but Ferreira topped Nemeth in a comeback effort, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Sato ultimately fell in a match tiebreak at the five against Rafael Marques Da Silva 4-6, 6-4, 10-4.

Sentay was the only other Nittany Lion with a win, defeating Sturgill 6-2, 6-2.

Penn

The match against Penn came to a thrilling end, with Penn State beating the Ivy League foe 4-3.

This time, the doubles start was positive for the Nittany Lions. Nemeth and Sentay defeated Edoardo Graziani and Zach Smith 6-3 to start.

Morgan and Noah Sutter fell to Aditya Gupta and Harsh Parikh 6-4 to put all eyes on court one. No. 29 Lakoseljac and Antonopoulos did not disappoint with a 6-3 set against Dmitry Shatalin and Kevin Zhu.

In singles, the teams went back and forth in the six matches that they ended up splitting.

Lakoseljac defeated Zhu 6-3, 7-5 on court one, while Morgan fell to Graziani on two by the score of 6-4, 6-2.

Nemeth was dropped by Shatalin on three, 6-4, 7-5 and Antonopoulos gave Penn State the lead back in the four-spot with a three-setter, coming back from down 6-3 against Jason Hildebrandt to claim 6-2, 7-5 sets.

The Quakers equaled the score in the No. 5 matchup, with Gupta downing Ismail Saadi 6-0 7-6(5).

However, Sentay was able to defend home court, coming up with a 6-2, 7-6(2) score to knock off Parikh to seal the 4-3 win.

Bucknell

Penn State was able to quickly claim the doubles point to go up early.

Sentay/Nemeth finished up first, defeating Ryan Jurist and Marwan Abaza 6-1 on two. Sutter and Sato followed with a 6-2 win to seal the point. Lakoseljac and Antonopoulos’ match against Michael Owen and Cooper Bradshaw remained unfinished.

Penn State was able to claim three straight wins at the top of the lineup to finish out the match.

Saadi at the two was able to take down Owen in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Chris Kuhnle needed three sets against Bradshaw for the commandeering 3-0 win. Bradshaw and him split 6-2 sets heading into the decider, but Kunhle was able to edge out Bradshaw with a 6-3 third.

Morgan bagged the win for Penn State at No. 1 singles. Abaza was able to keep in close, but the South African toppled him 6-4 7-6(4).

Sato was also trapped in a three-setter at four. After falling to Jurist in a tiebreaker in the first, he came back with two 6-2 sets.

Andrei Paduraru dispatched Sam Yildrimlar quickly, with the 6-1, 6-0 win putting Penn State on the verge of a sweep.

Sutter finished it out for the 7-0 victory, edging over Guillermo Torres 7-5, 6-4 at six.

The Nittany Lions will return to action next week on the road to start their Big Ten season. A matchup against Michigan at Ann Arbor will start at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb 29.