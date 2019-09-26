Penn State is heading to Columbus, Ohio to compete in the Ohio State Invitational after a bye week and successful Spiked Shoe performance.

At the Spiked Shoe Invitational, the men's team was led by junior Ben Baumgarner, who placed third individually and guided the Nittany Lions to a first-place finish.

“This year has been really fun because I don't really think that there has been one guy that has really stood out this year,” Baumgarner said. “We’ve been doing a lot of workouts, and every run together with all of the top guys, which has been really nice, working together cohesively.”

Baumgarner, who ran 25:46.6 in the 8k, said that he had no idea where he would finish, but instead concentrated on performing the best he possibly could along with the rest of the team.

“I saw all my teammates going into the last mile and they were right there with me and I knew that if they were right there with me we would have a pretty good shot at winning it,” Baumgarner said.

The women's team finished second place, using the knowledge of the home course to their advantage.

“Our gameplan for this race was to pack up, stay together,” senior Kathryn Munks said. “We knew Georgetown would be challenging, giving us a run for our money, so we really just wanted to pack up, run together, and kind of treat it like a tempo, and see how hard we could run on the course because we know our course pretty well. We know the key points where we need to go.”

With a week off from the pressures of racing, the cross country team can continue to work into mid-season form.

“I feel like we’ve sort of finished the opening part of the season with our two first meets, and now with Ohio State and Penn State National being the middle part, I just think we’re building properly, and sort of gearing up right,” Baumgarner said.

Munks says that while the break provides physical benefits to training, it can also help mentally.

“The break helps because it’s more of a break mentally, it is very taxing racing every weekend so that's pretty hard to be expected to do that every week,” Munks said. “So, getting the training in, getting the workout, knowing that you’re maintaining and increasing your fitness, and you’re increasing your confidence through every good workout you have, before a big meet like that.”

The men’s team is currently ranked seventh in the Mid-Atlantic region. The women’s team didn’t move from first place position in the region, along with being ranked nationally at 16, dropping two spots in the latest U.S. Track and Field/ Cross Country Coaches Association poll.

The Ohio State Invitational men’s 8k will begin at 9 a.m., and the women's 6k will begin at 9:45 on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Ohio State University Golf Club in Columbus.