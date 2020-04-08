Stephen Nedoroscik's senior year may have come to an end sooner than expected, but his accomplishments haven’t gone unrecognized.

A two-time NCAA champion and three-time All-American in his Penn State career, Nedoroscik, has now been named the College Gymnastics Association National Specialist of the Year.

Earlier this season, Nedoroscik was named the College Gymnastics Association National Specialist of the Week, after performing the nation’s top pommel horse routine, scoring 15.5.

In March, Nedoroscik along with teammate Sam Zakutney, were also named as finalists for the Nissen-Emery Award, given to the best male collegiate gymnast in the United States.