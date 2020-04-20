Men's Tennis vs Buffalo, Lakoseljac
Christian Lakoseljac hits the ball during the men’s tennis match against Buffalo Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Tennis Center in State College, Pa.

 Lindsey Toomer

Christian Lakoseljac will return to Penn State for one more season.

In a statement announcing his decision released on Monday, the senior said he’s “not ready to say goodbye yet.”

In the shortened 2020 season, Lakoseljac was elevated to the No. 1 spot in singles and had a 4-2 record. He is also a co-leader in doubles wins on the team, going 8-2 while pairing up with Christos Antonopoulos and Charl Morgan.

The King City, Ontario, native has been featured in the lineups frequently for all four years. He has a 69-34 record in singles and 52-37 record in doubles.

