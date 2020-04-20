Christian Lakoseljac will return to Penn State for one more season.

In a statement announcing his decision released on Monday, the senior said he’s “not ready to say goodbye yet.”

In the shortened 2020 season, Lakoseljac was elevated to the No. 1 spot in singles and had a 4-2 record. He is also a co-leader in doubles wins on the team, going 8-2 while pairing up with Christos Antonopoulos and Charl Morgan.

The King City, Ontario, native has been featured in the lineups frequently for all four years. He has a 69-34 record in singles and 52-37 record in doubles.