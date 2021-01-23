After several Michigan athletes tested positive for a new, more aggressive strain of the coronavirus, the B.1.1.7 variant, the university has put its athletic activities on pause "until further notice and up to 14 days."

The pause was first reported by the Michigan Daily and later confirmed by the university.

A statement from the university indicates that all athletic facilities will be closed and all athletic activities will be halted to try and mitigate the spread. Additionally, team members must isolate and quarantine effective Jan. 23 until further notice and up to 14 days, or Feb. 7.

As a result of the Michigan's decision, the following matchups against Penn State have been postponed:

Men's basketball v. Michigan, Jan. 27

Men's hockey @ Michigan, Feb. 3-4

Track and field @ Michigan, Feb. 6

Wrestling @ Michigan, Feb. 7

At this time, no decision has been made by the university in terms of how the pause will impact activities after Feb. 7.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE