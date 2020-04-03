Men's Gymnastics vs Illinois and Michigan, Nedoroscik
Stephen Nedoroscik performs his routine on pommel horse during the gymnastics meet against Illinois and Michigan at Rec Hall on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Michigan defeated Penn State and Illinois 409.550 to 407.800 and 406.900.

 Samantha Wilson

Senior gymnast from Stephen Nedoroscik was named as a finalist for the College Gymnastics Association MVP list for 2020.

Nedoroscik has competed at the US Championship where he got a silver medal in the pommel horse. He also finished as run-up in 2019 for the NCAA championship.

Nedoroscik was mentioned along with several other college athletes, including members of the Big Ten Conference. The winner will be announced later this year.

