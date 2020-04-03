Senior gymnast from Stephen Nedoroscik was named as a finalist for the College Gymnastics Association MVP list for 2020.

Your finalists for 2020 @CollegeMGym MVP 🏆!- Stephen Lewis- Gage Dyer- Kyte Crigger- Mathew Davis- Stephen Nedoroscik- Hamish Carter- Shane Wiskus- Bennet Huang- Josh Williams- Brody Malone- Paul Juda pic.twitter.com/jgFIJI0HQM — College Gymnastics Association (@CollegeMGym) April 3, 2020

Nedoroscik has competed at the US Championship where he got a silver medal in the pommel horse. He also finished as run-up in 2019 for the NCAA championship.

Nedoroscik was mentioned along with several other college athletes, including members of the Big Ten Conference. The winner will be announced later this year.