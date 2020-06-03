Penn State athletics has named men’s basketball’s Lamar Stevens and track & field’s Danae Rivers as its student-athletes of the year.

Stevens led the 2019-20 Nittany Lions to one of its most accomplished seasons in recent history. Penn State finished the season with 21 wins, including 11 conference wins and received a top-25 ranking in the Associated Press poll for the first time since 1996.

“Thank you guys for making my time so special,” Stevens said via Twitter. “I’m lost for words.”

A two-time first-team All-Big Ten Conference selection, Stevens started every game of his four year career and finished as one of two Nittany Lions in program history with more than 2,000 points and 800 rebounds.

Stevens ranks second all-time for Penn State scorers with 2,207 points, a record he would have likely broken if the season wasn’t cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rivers is the first female student-athlete in Big Ten history to win four straight 800m Big Ten Indoor Championships.

Rivers won her fourth title in the 800m after she ran a 2:06:27 on Feb. 29 at this year’s Big Ten Indoor Championships.

The Derby, Connecticut native recently announced she will be returning for another year to add to her decorated Penn State career as a three-time All-American with six Big Ten Titles and 11 school records.