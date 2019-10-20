In what could be described as a disappointing performance, the Nittany Lions’ trip to the ITA Atlantic Regional Championships was highlighted by a strong day two performance, but several frustrating losses down the stretch that ended the men’s fall season.

This tournament featured players from 23 different teams squaring off against each other in both singles and doubles matches, and was just the third tournament of the year that the Nittany Lions participated in.

Thursday

The Nittany Lions kicked off the tournament on Thursday with five different players in action. The team got off to a shaky start with four out of five men falling in singles matches.

Freshman Andrei Paduraru lost his first career ITA Regionals match to Howard’s Roger Lyn, 6-3, 6-5.

Senior Noah Stutter fell to Panagiotis Neearchou of Old Dominion, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Junior Chris Kuhnle lost in three sets to Richmond’s Campbell Erwin, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Junior Alp Sentay had a bye in the first round of the tournament, but went on to face Radford’s Yevhen Sirous in the second round of the tournament. Sentay came up short in that match, falling 6-2, 6-2.

Freshman Chikaya Sato’s two victories in a marathon of tennis action were perhaps the brightest spots on the day for the Nittany Lions.

Sato defeated Lawrence Sciglitano of George Washington, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1. Sato then faced Hampton’s Fernando Fernandes, whom he defeated 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (1) in a second straight three set match.

Friday

Day two of the ITA Atlantic Regional Campionships featured domination in the doubles tournament, as the Nittany Lions grabbed four wins on Friday to go along with four wins on the singles side of the tournament.

The freshman pair of Paduraru and Sato were able to battle to a 9-8 victory over Liberty’s duo of Ian Sturgill and JosephEmerson in the first round of the doubles tournament, but later fell to the top ranked doubles pair from Old Dominion, Francois Musitelli and Jannik Giesse.

Sutter and Kuhnle were unable to get past the pair of Timo Zgraggen and Lleyton Cronje of VCU, losing 8-4; however, the two went on to defeat Tyler Roth and Alex Kim from Villanova 8-4 in consolation play.

Number two seeded Nemeth and Sentay cruised to two wins on the day, downing the duos of Campbell Erwin and Klein Evans of Richmond 8-6, and Dimosthenis Taramonlis and Andres Silva of Radford 8-4 in the second round.

Seniors Gabriel Nemeth (16 seed) and Christos Antonopoulos (11 seed) led the charge in the singles tournament for the Nittany Lions, both securing spots in the round of 32 with victories over George Lovitt of Richmond 7-6 (3), 6-3, and Dimosthenis Taramonlis of Radford 6-1, 6-0 respectively.

Sutter was able to pick up a victory over Jean Armstrong of Mount St. Mary’s 6-1, 6-4 in consolation play.

Paduraru and Kuhnle also each won their consolation matches against Luis Janko of St. Joes 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3 and Romani Mayers of Howard 6-0, 7-6 (7).

Sato fell in the round of 64 to Navy’s Derrick Thompson 6-3, 6-2 after a strong performance Thursday.

Sentay also lost to Jake Debek of Navy, 6-2, 6-3 in the backdraw.

Saturday

After an excellent team performance Friday, the Nittany Lions were unable to carry that momentum into Saturday’s action as all remaining players ended their runs in the championship during their matches that day.

The 16-seeded Gabriel Nemeth was upset by Old Dominion’s Younes Lalami, 7-5, 4-6, 1-6

The 11-seeded Christos Antonopoulos started the day of strong by earning a victory over St. Joseph’s Nathan Perrone, 6-2, 6-2, granting him a spot in the round of 16. Antonopoulos ultimately fell in the round of 16, losing a tough 3 set match to Joseph Brailovsky of William and Mary, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 4-6.

In the doubles competition, the number two seeded pair of Nemeth and Sentay were unable to defend Penn States’s doubles title from the previous year, as they came up short in the round of 16 against Old Dominion’s Vidal/Lalami 8-4.

Penn State’s matches in the ITA Atlantic Regional Championships was its last action of the fall season. The squad will return in January to open up the spring season