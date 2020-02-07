Penn State will play its last home match for almost a month against James Madison on Saturday.

The match, originally scheduled for noon, was moved to 10 a.m. due to a scheduling conflict.

The Nittany Lions currently hold a 2-1 record, coming off a strong performance against Marshall against what the scoreboard suggested. The win was clinched at 4-1 and coach Alex Anghelescu was without one of her main players in Olivia Rohrbacher.

“The expectation doesn’t change,” Anghelescu said. “The energy we brought on Friday, we’re expecting the same thing. I think our girls right now, whether it’s one or two or down the line, I think everybody’s feeling pretty good.”

The top of the lineup was able to seal the win, with Gabby O’Gorman and Frederikke Svarre securing three-set victories with Marshall cutting into the deficit.

“It was really nice on Friday to have a really tough match,” O’Gorman said. “We’ve been out at practice for so long, it was nice to get a tough match under our belts. A lot of the girls had tough matches, and going through that drew a lot of confidence from being able to stay out there and win the sets.”

Penn State is winless against the foe from Virginia in the two matchups in 2017 and 2018.

The Dukes currently sport a 2-2 record in dual matches in the spring. They split a doubleheader at home two weeks ago against East Carolina and Howard to start the season.

Same went for a slate at Virginia Tech, with James Madison toppling Winthrop 6-1 the first match, then falling to the home team in a close, 3-4 loss.

The team will look to lean on Daria Afanasyeva to look for a result in singles. The Russian was named Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, going 2-0 in No. 2 singles and 1-1 in No. 2 doubles.

The sophomore is also coming off a three-match win streak in singles.

Kylie Moulin and Daniela Voloh will also look to continue their hot streaks in the middle of the lineup, going 3-0 and 4-0 respectively in the No. 3 and No. 4 spot. Those should be interesting matchups shall Rohrbacher return to the lineup and Samantha Smith continues to play the four-spot.

James Madison is also producing well in doubles, with two of its duos going 3-1 in dual season in the spring.

No. 2 and 3 duos Daria Afanasyeva/Jona Roka and Kylie Moulin/Amanda Nord will look to secure a hot start for the Dukes.