Track, Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Danae Rivers
Buy Now

Penn State’s Danae Rivers takes the victory in the 800-meter race final during the third day of the Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the Nittany Lion Outdoor Track on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

 Max Petrosky

Track and field athlete Danae Rivers will be returning next year for another season.

Rivers holds 11 records at Penn State.

She is a 1000m Collegiate Record Holder, nine-time USTFCCCA First Team All-American, seven-time Big Ten Champion, two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and a three-time Mid-Atlantic Women’s Track Athlete of the Year.

In addition to Rivers, former seniors also returning include Kathryn Munks, Maddie Holmberg, and two time first-team All American, David Lucas, who is the record holder in weight throw and third all-time in hammer throw.

Weight throw national champion and three-time first team All-American William Ashenfelter will also be returning for another season.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags