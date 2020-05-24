Track and field athlete Danae Rivers will be returning next year for another season.

Rivers holds 11 records at Penn State.

She is a 1000m Collegiate Record Holder, nine-time USTFCCCA First Team All-American, seven-time Big Ten Champion, two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and a three-time Mid-Atlantic Women’s Track Athlete of the Year.

We’d like to welcome back Danae Rivers as she will be returning for another year of competition for the Nittany Lions! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/2uRA4ddcdg — Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) May 24, 2020

In addition to Rivers, former seniors also returning include Kathryn Munks, Maddie Holmberg, and two time first-team All American, David Lucas, who is the record holder in weight throw and third all-time in hammer throw.

Weight throw national champion and three-time first team All-American William Ashenfelter will also be returning for another season.