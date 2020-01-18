Penn State will start off the spring with a duo of duals on Sunday, Jan. 19 and Monday, Jan. 20 at Manhattan, Kansas.

The Nittany Lions are scheduled to play Iowa State and home team Kansas State on a back-to-back slate on this road trip.

The team will look to bounce back from a subpar fall season that saw it win .379 of its singles matches and .321 of its doubles matches. It will be coach Alex Anghelescu’s head coaching debut in collegiate dual match play.

The tinkering of the dual lineup in both singles and doubles with Chelsea Sawyer’s departure would also serve as a glimpse toward early-season form and approach.

Iowa State

On the contrary, Iowa State will not be flying into the spring season blind. The Cyclones had a tournament under their belt in Orlando, Florida over the past weekend.

Thasaporn Naklo was the standout player of the tournament. The Thai freshman partnered up with fellow freshman in Taiwanese Christin Hsieh to go 3-0 in doubles in the invitational. They were able to knock off the No. 22 duo from NC State Jaeda Daniel/Adriana Reami by the score of 6-2.

Naklo also went 2-1 in singles against two ranked opponents that included an upset week against Reami in straight sets, 6-4 7-6.

Kansas State

Kansas State will begin its spring season by hosting the dual-format tournament.

The Wildcats had a stellar fall season but with slanted results. They went 37-26 in singles while dropping below .500 with a 9-12 record in doubles.

Juniors Margot Decker and Anna Truco form Kansas State’s best doubles team, ranking No. 54 in the country. They were 4-4 in the fall but was able to fend off Duke’s Chloe Beck and Meible Chi, who were ranked No. 35 preseason.

Sophomore Ioana Gheorghita and redshirt sophomore Rosanna Maffei led the way with 7-3 singles records in the fall for the Wildcats.