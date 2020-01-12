The Penn State men’s and women’s track and field teams kicked off their respective 2020 seasons, as the Nittany Lions hosted the annual Nittany Lion Challenge on Saturday.

Eight different teams participated in the competition, which serves as a lower stakes meet to begin the year, as most teams use the meet to gauge the fitness level of their athletes.

Coming off of winter break where the athletes were forced to train on their own under the instruction of the coaches, Penn State had a mere one week of practice before the opening meet.

Penn State head coach John Gondak stated that he was pleased with the team’s performance, as several athletes set personal bests and nationally ranked times or marks.

In the field events, the Nittany Lions showed off their traditional dominance. In the shot put, freshman Mallory Kauffman threw a collegiate-personal best mark of 14.66 meters, finishing as the top overall collegiate athlete.

In the weight throw, freshman Gianna Rao won the event with a throw of 20.37 meters, the 14th best mark in the NCAA this year.

On the men’s side, the Nittany Lions claimed second and first place in the hammer throw. Competing for the first time in nearly a year, senior David Lucas won the event with a throw of 21.50 meters, while sophomore Tyler Merkley placed second with a throw of 20.92 meters. Lucas and Merkley’s throws rank third and 12th in the NCAA respectively.

The Nittany Lions also swept the pole vault, with freshman Luke Knipe and sophomore Katie Jones each claiming first place.

Penn State’s jumpers also appeared to be in good form already, claiming first place in both the women’s triple jump and high jump.

Sophomore Breana Gambrell took first in the triple jump with a mark of 12.37 meters, while junior Alexa Parks took first in the high jump with a mark of 1.75 meters. Each put down personal best marks to win their event

On the track, the Nittany Lions looked just as good. Juniors Brooke-Lynn Williams and Will Henderson each won 60-meter dash titles for the Nittany Lions. Henderson matched his school record time of 6.65 seconds in the prelims before going on the win the final in a time of 6.67 seconds

Another freshman showed prowess in their first meet, as Sincere Rhea took his first collegiate 60-meters hurdles title in a time of 7.98 seconds.

Henderson continued his dominance on the day, as he claimed the long jump title on his very first attempt of the day with a jump of 7.32 meters.

To close out the day on the track, the Nittany lions won both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays. The women’s team took first with a time of 3 minutes, 42.6. seconds, while the men won with a time 3:13.49 and was made entirely of freshman. The men’s time ranks 16th in the NCAA currently.

Penn State will look to build upon its success during their next meet on Jan. 24th at the Rod McCravy Memorial Invite at the University of Kentucky.