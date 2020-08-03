Just a season ago, both Penn State’s men’s and women’s cross country teams made it to the NCAA Regionals.

The men's team placed sixth, while the women’s team came in first place with a score of 73, making the team's fourth NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship.

The women’s team then continued on to the NCAA finals and finished in 18th place with 482 points.

Penn State will have 25 incoming freshmen for the cross country and track and field teams. There will be 13 incoming freshmen for the women’s team and 12 incoming freshmen for the men’s team.

Incoming freshman Victoria Vanriele, who runs a 4:55.85 mile, will likely be an instant addition to Penn State this year.

For the men’s team, incoming freshman Behailu Bekele-Arcuri set a fast 5K time with a 15:07.

Men’s cross country

According to the 2019 NCAA DI ranking, the men’s team is placed seventh in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The 2019 seniors, Andrew Sell and Billy McDevitt will be missed for their outstanding scores. In the NCAA Regionals 10K, Sell came in 30th place with a time of 31:00.7 and McDevitt came in right after Sell in 31st place with a time of 31:02.6.

Out of the other 16 returning runners, Alex Tomasko, Chris Highes, Owen Wing, Ben Bumgarner and Isaac Davis stood out for their fast times during the 10K NCAA Regionals. Tomasko finished in 16th place with a time of 30:38.4.

Women’s cross country

The women’s team is placed first for the 2019 NCAA DI ranking list for the Mid-Atlantic region. Penn State is looking forward to seeing the runners dominate for another season.

For the women’s team there are also two seniors who will be greatly missed for the new season — Marisa Deichert and Kathryn Munks.

Deichert’s personal record for the one mile is 5:24.43. Munks had the fastest time on the team during the 6K at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship of 20:10.7.

There will be 15 returning runners to the women’s team.

Runners who stood out during the NCAA championship were now seniors Alison Willingmyre and Danae Rivers.

Junior Julia Paternain also finished fifth on the team during the championship. Willingmyre finished in 73rd place, and was first for Penn State with a time of 21:05.6.

MORE FALL SPORTS PREVIEWS

+2 Penn State women's volleyball aims for improvement in 2020 after multiple new additions Penn State finished last season ranked seventh in the nation with a record of 27-6, and will…