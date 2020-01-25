Penn State’s track and field teams split up this weekend, with some athletes competing at the historic Armory Indoor Track in the Dr. Sander Invitational, while other athletes headed to the University of Kentucky to compete in the Rod McCravy Memorial Invitational.

Both invitationals featured teams from across the country, as well as Big Ten competition, allowing the team to gauge itself against national and in-conference opponents.

Each meet was a two-day contest, with most preliminary heats and a few field event finals being held on Friday and the track finals and remaining field finals being held Saturday.

Dr. Sander Invitational

Friday:

The Nittany Lions’ weekend at the Dr. Sander Invitational got off to a strong start thanks to great performances by sophomore Payden Montana and junior Ben Peterson, who claimed third and first respectively in the women’s and men’s shotput. Peterson threw a personal best of 18.52 meters to capture first place in the event.

Sophomore Breana Gambrell continued the Nittany Lions’ strong start by claiming third in the long jump.

Freshman Lance Hamilton laid down an indoor personal best of 15.22 meters to grab fourth place in the triple jump for the Nittany Lions. Freshman Wesley Matsuka-Williams also placed eighth in the event.

The highlight of Friday’s performances came in the women’s pole vault, as sophomores Katie Jones and Carena Nottoli claimed second and fourth respectively. Jones vaulted a season-best of 4.05 meters to take second.

In the only track final that the Nittany Lions participated in on Friday, the team of Drew Maher, Billy McDevitt, Ben Bulkeley, and Evan Dorenkamp took third in the distance medley relay.

Also on the track Friday, sophomore Noah Swaby finished up his last events in the heptathlon and ended up finishing in second place. Swaby set numerous personal bests on his way to a score of 5,292 points in the competition.

Saturday:

The Saturday field events began with the women’s weight throw. Sophomore Gianna Rao took home sixth in the event, with a throw of 17.62 meters.

The Nittany Lions had good success on the men’s side of the Saturday field events, led by strong performances by sophomores Tyler Merkley in the weight throw and Isaiah Dillard in the high jump.

In the weight throw, Merkley took first with a throw of 20.76 meters, while in the high jump, Dillard took third with a jump of 2.05 meters. Junior Luke Grodeska also took eighth place in the weight throw with a throw of 18.06 meters.

In the men’s pole vault, freshman Luke Knipe took eighth place, vaulting 4.95 meters

Closing out Saturday’s field events, junior Alexa Parks and freshman Carlie Wilson claimed third and fourth respectively in the women’s high jump, each jumping 1.70 meters.

The first of many track finals began with the 3000-meter run Saturday morning. Senior Kathryn Munks started the day strong for the Nittany Lions, finishing third in the event and eclipsing her 2019 indoor season-best by nearly 20 seconds.

In the men’s middle-distance finals, the Nittany Lions claimed eighth in the mile with a time of 4:19 by sophomore Hudson Delisle. In the 800-meter run, the team took ninth, eleventh, and thirteenth. Sophomore Drew Maher ran 1:52 to finish ninth.

Rod McCravy Memorial

Friday:

The Nittany Lions saw success on both sides of the 600-meter dash final, as junior Victoria Tachinski and sophomore Antoinette Bradley took fourth and sixth respectively in the women’s 600-meter final.

In the men’s 600-meter final, junior Gary Ross and freshman Karl Johnson took third and fourth respectively, finishing within 0.6 seconds of each other.

In the men’s 200-meter final, sophomore Justin Ofotan took seventh in a time of 21.17s, beating his 2019 indoor best.

Saturday:

The Nittany Lions were able to place two athletes in the top six of the men’s 60-meter dash final. Junior Will Henderson claimed third in the event with a time of 6.76s, while sophomore Justin Ofotan placed sixth in a time of 6.84s

The men also had success in the 60-meter hurdles final, as freshman Sincere Rhea finished in fourth place with a time of 7.86s.

In the women’s 400-meter dash final, the Nittany Lions placed two athletes inside the top ten. Sophomore Amariah Thomas took eighth in the event with a time of 56.16s, and senior Kiara Lester took tenth in a time of 56.70s.

In the last event of the meet on the track, the Nittany Lions’ 4x400-meter relay teams took home fourth and sixth place.

The men’s team consisted of Gary Ross, Sincere Rhea, Savion Hebron, and Karl Johnson, who claimed fourth in a time of 3:11.04. The women’s team consisted of Kiara Lester, Victoria Tachinski, Amariah Thomas, and Antoinette Bradley, and finished in sixth with a time of 3:42.75.