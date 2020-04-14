Despite less than stellar performances in the Big Ten Championships, there are reasons to expect improvements from both of Penn State’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams.

Both squads are expected to return some of their top performers and found a great deal of success in out-of-conference meets last season.

Men’s Swimming and Diving

Even with an overall head-to-head record of 4-2, Penn State did not finish the season the way it had hoped.

The Nittany Lions found themselves sitting in eighth place in the Big Ten Championships come season's end but will return some of their top performers.

Highlighting the returning group, Penn State will bring back senior William Roberson and junior Michael Daly.

Roberson specializes in the freestyle and backstroke while Daly swims the individual medley, backstroke, and butterfly.

Roberson holds the third-fastest time in school history for the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 19.52. He was also a Big Ten finalist this past season in the 50-meter freestyle.

This past season, Daly made great strides in his individual performance as he was a Big Ten finalist in the 1650-meter freestyle and the 400 individual medley.

He also cemented his name in school history, as he became Penn State’s record holder in the 1650-meter freestyle and 400-meter individual medley. Daly holds the two records with times of 15:02.66 and 3:45.67 respectively.

In the Big Ten, three schools have somewhat separated themselves from the rest of the pack.

Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana each made statements at this year’s Big Ten Championships. The three teams will also be returning some of their best swimmers.

Indiana, in particular, will return a very impressive group that is highlighted by senior Bruno Blaskovich, who was named Big Ten Swimmer of the Championships.

Although they have plenty of talent, the Nittany Lions have their work cut out for them if they want to establish themselves as one of the top swimming and diving programs in the conference.

Women’s Swimming and Diving

The women’s team had a more encouraging regular-season resume than the men’s team but ultimately finished the season with the same result.

After cruising to a 6-1 regular-season record, the Nittany Lions also finished the Big Ten Championships in eighth place.

Based on the fact that Penn State has several veterans returning for another year and a group underclassmen with a year of experience under their belts, it should be primed for positive improvements this season.

Stephanie Szekely, Carly Hart and Maddie Cooke will each be returning for their senior season and will most likely assume an important leadership role on the team as Penn State tries to rebound after last season’s finish.

Abigail Amdor is someone to watch as she is primed for a breakout sophomore season.

In her first year at the collegiate level, she put together an impressive resume for herself. She took home first place in the 100-meter freestyle on two separate occasions this past season and won the 200-meter freestyle four separate times over the course of the season.

Looking around the conference, Ohio State and Michigan finished first and second respectively in the Big Ten Championships and are expected to return to the top of the swimming and diving conference standings next season.

Penn State still has a ways to go if it wants to create an elite program that can contend with the other top schools in the Big Ten.

That being said, the Nittany Lions are on the right track and are certainly poised to improve upon their 2019-2020 season finish.