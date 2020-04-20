Christos Antonopoulos is the second and final returning senior for Penn State men’s tennis, the team announced Monday.

Antonopoulos will return with the NCAA’s extra eligibility for spring student-athletes and will be pursuing a master’s degree.

In 2020, Antonopoulos was 3-5 in dual season singles and 7-2 in doubles, partnering with Christian Lakoseljac and Charl Morgan.

Antonopoulos has been a main part of the lineup since his freshman year, where he debuted with 23 appearances. He has a 59-52 in singles and a 59-37 record in doubles.

The other two seniors of the class, Gabriel Nemeth and Noah Sutter, will not return, a spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Collegian.

RELATED