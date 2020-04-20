Men’s Tennis vs Cleveland State, Antonopoulos and Lakoseljac
Christos Antonopoulos and Christian Lakoseljac celebrate a point during the match against Cleveland State at the Indoor Tennis Center on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Penn State defeated Cleveland State 4-3.

 Samantha Wilson

Christos Antonopoulos is the second and final returning senior for Penn State men’s tennis, the team announced Monday.

Antonopoulos will return with the NCAA’s extra eligibility for spring student-athletes and will be pursuing a master’s degree.

In 2020, Antonopoulos was 3-5 in dual season singles and 7-2 in doubles, partnering with Christian Lakoseljac and Charl Morgan.

Antonopoulos has been a main part of the lineup since his freshman year, where he debuted with 23 appearances. He has a 59-52 in singles and a 59-37 record in doubles.

The other two seniors of the class, Gabriel Nemeth and Noah Sutter, will not return, a spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Collegian.

