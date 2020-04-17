Penn State Men's Gymnastics Vs. Ohio State, Nedoroscik on Pommel Horse
Buy Now

Stephen Nedoroscik (Sr, PH) performs his routine on the Pommel Horse for Penn State Men's Gymnastics. The Nittany Lions edged out the Buckeyes by less than a single point with a final score of 405.900 points to 405.00 points at Recreation Hall Saturday, January 25, 2020.

 James Riccardo

Penn State’s Stephen Nedoroscik was named the Nissen Emery Award winner Thursday night.

The award is the most prestigious honor in all of men’s college gymnastics and is used to recognize outstanding athletic achievement and sportsmanship as well as academic excellence.

Nedoroscik is the first specialist to ever win the award and is the seventh Penn State recipient.

Fellow Nittany Lion Sam Zakutney was also one of the six finalists for the award.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags