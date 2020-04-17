Penn State’s Stephen Nedoroscik was named the Nissen Emery Award winner Thursday night.

The award is the most prestigious honor in all of men’s college gymnastics and is used to recognize outstanding athletic achievement and sportsmanship as well as academic excellence.

Nedoroscik is the first specialist to ever win the award and is the seventh Penn State recipient.

Fellow Nittany Lion Sam Zakutney was also one of the six finalists for the award.

