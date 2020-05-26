Four Nittany Lions have been granted All-America honors by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The USTFCCCA has decided to honor the student-athletes that qualified for the since-cancelled NCAA Indoor Championships with All-America status.

Seniors Maddie Holmberg, David Lucas, Danae Rivers and sophomore Alexa Parks received All-America honors for their efforts.

Entering the NCAA Indoor Championships ranked No. 3 in the pentathlon, Holmberg was set to compete in her third championships.

Earlier in the season, Holmberg won the second Big Ten title in program history at the 2020 Big Ten Indoor Championships with a personal-best score of 4,274.

Holmberg also earned first-team All-America honors for the pentathlon in 2018 and captured second-team honors in 2019.

Rivers secured the Nittany Lions’ first women’s indoor individual national title in the 800m event in 2019.

Earning All-America honors in each of her previous three trips to the Indoor Championships, Rivers also became the first female student-athlete in Big Ten history to win four consecutive 800m indoor titles.

In the weight throw, Lucas won the 2018 NCAA National Championship and placed eighth in 2019.

The youngest of the four, Parks was preparing to compete in her first NCAA Indoor Championship in the high jump event.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE