In the homecoming meet for Penn State, The Nittany Lions strutted out the black and pink uniforms in the wins against Liberty University and St. Bonaventure.

The men’s team won 192-145 against St. Bonaventure while the women beat Liberty by a score of 212-139 and St. Bonaventure by 279-72 in the McCoy Natatorium.

Penn State won a variety of events on the day. Brad Johnson won the men’s 50-yard freestyle along with the 50-yard breaststroke. He posted times of 21.20 seconds in the freestyle and 25.95 in the breaststroke.

Camryn Barry placed first with a time of 4:56 seconds in the women’s 500-yard freestyle. In addition, she won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:50 seconds.

Bryce Hoch placed first for men’s diving in the 1-meter dive and the 3-meter dive. Hoch had a score of 296.50 for the 1-meter dive and a score of 303.15 for the 3-meter dive.

Kamryn Umbel scored 276.80 for women’s diving.

The next home meet will take place in the Natatorium on Friday, Oct. 11, at 4 p.m. against West Virginia.

Winner's Circle

(200-yard free) 1 Camryn Barry, 1:50.67

(200-yard free) 1 Michael Daly, NT 1:38.29

(25-yard free) 1 Austin Wilson, 21 9.69

(100-yard IM) 1 Hayden Harlow, 20 51.31

(50-yard back) 1 Marie Schobel, 19 25.83

(100-yard free) 1 Abigail Amdor, 18 51.36

(100-yard free) 1 Matthew Dinunzio, 21 45.77

(50-yard butterfly) 1 Maddie Hart, 21 25.19

(50-yard butterfly)1 Gosieniecki, Juliusz 21 22.54

(50-yard breast)1 Hart, Carly 20 28.63

(50-yard breast)1 Brad Johnson, 20 25.95

(1-mtr dive) 1 Bryce Hoch, 296.50

(3-mtr dive) 1 Kamryn Umbel, 276.80

(3-mtr dive) 1 Bryce Hoch, 303.15

(500-yard freestyle) 1 Camryn Barry, 20 4:56.38

(500-yard freestyle) 1 Eben Krigger, 20 4:37.91

(50-yard freestyle) 1 Brad Johnson, 20 21.20

(100-yard butterfly) 1 Maddie Hart, 21 55.93

(100-yard butterfly) 1 Marie Schobel, 19 55.66

(200-yard IM)1 Carly Hart, 2:04.80