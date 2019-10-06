Penn State Swimming and Diving vs. Liberty and St. Bonaventure, Eben Krigger
Buy Now

Eben Krigger competes in the men's 500 yard freestryle race during Penn State Swimming and Diving's "Sprint Fest against Liberty Univeristy and St. Bonaventure University at McCoy Natatorium on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. The men's team won 192-145 against St. Bonaventure. The women's team won 279-72 against St. Bonaventure and 212-139 against Liberty.

 Lily LaRegina

In the homecoming meet for Penn State, The Nittany Lions strutted out the black and pink uniforms in the wins against Liberty University and St. Bonaventure.

The men’s team won 192-145 against St. Bonaventure while the women beat Liberty by a score of 212-139 and St. Bonaventure by 279-72  in the McCoy Natatorium. 

Penn State won a variety of events on the day. Brad Johnson won the men’s 50-yard freestyle along with the 50-yard breaststroke. He posted times of 21.20 seconds in the freestyle and 25.95 in the breaststroke. 

Camryn Barry placed first with a time of 4:56 seconds in the women’s 500-yard freestyle. In addition, she won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:50 seconds.

Bryce Hoch placed first for men’s diving in the 1-meter dive and the 3-meter dive. Hoch had a score of 296.50 for the 1-meter dive and a score of 303.15 for the 3-meter dive.

Kamryn Umbel scored 276.80 for women’s diving. 

The next home meet will take place in the Natatorium on Friday, Oct. 11, at 4 p.m. against West Virginia.

Winner's Circle 

(200-yard free) 1 Camryn Barry, 1:50.67  

(200-yard free) 1 Michael Daly, NT 1:38.29  

(25-yard free) 1 Austin Wilson, 21 9.69

(100-yard IM) 1 Hayden Harlow, 20 51.31

(50-yard back) 1 Marie Schobel, 19 25.83

(100-yard free) 1 Abigail Amdor, 18 51.36

(100-yard free) 1 Matthew Dinunzio, 21 45.77

(50-yard butterfly) 1 Maddie Hart, 21 25.19

(50-yard butterfly)1 Gosieniecki, Juliusz 21   22.54

(50-yard breast)1 Hart, Carly  20 28.63

(50-yard breast)1 Brad Johnson, 20 25.95

(1-mtr dive) 1 Bryce Hoch, 296.50

(3-mtr dive) 1 Kamryn Umbel,  276.80

(3-mtr dive) 1 Bryce Hoch, 303.15

(500-yard freestyle) 1 Camryn Barry, 20 4:56.38

(500-yard freestyle) 1 Eben Krigger,  20 4:37.91

(50-yard freestyle) 1 Brad Johnson, 20 21.20

(100-yard butterfly) 1 Maddie Hart, 21 55.93

(100-yard butterfly) 1 Marie Schobel, 19 55.66

(200-yard IM)1 Carly Hart, 2:04.80

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags