The cancellation of Penn State’s sports and subsequent closing of the university meant international athletes like William Lulek and Daniel Raisanen had to head home early.

The two swimmers, both natives of Sweden, have found the adjustment to life back home to come easier than one may think.

“I was expecting to come home in May anyway, so it’s just like it got pushed forward,” Raisanen said. “I feel like I get a good chance to practice here back home because they haven’t closed down the pools like they have in the US. So I still get a chance to go at it at practice, since classes are online anyway.”

Raisanen, from Taby, Sweden, about 20 minutes outside Stockholm, said that the change hasn’t been too difficult. He said his routine, while different than at Penn State, is consistent.

“I wake up at 7 [a.m.] to 8 [a.m.], then I take the car to the pool to practice. Every other day I lift, then I swim,” Raisanen said. “Then I come back and I attend my classes and do my homework. And then I hang out with my family for the afternoon.”

With pools open, Raisanen has been able to train on alternating mornings each week.

“A positive is that I have time to work with my coach back home, as well as do different kinds of practices, work on the things we were working on before with him,” Raisanen said. “And obviously, to see my old teammates back home, and my family here.”

He added that he is using this time to maintain his fitness and prepare for future endeavors, which include the Swedish Nationals, which haven't yet been canceled, and the start of Penn State’s swimming season again in the fall.

“You don’t want to get burned out and work too hard now, so that way when the lockdown comes, if it comes, if we can’t practice, then you basically just wasted those hours in the pool,” Raisanen said. “We’re kind of maintaining everything now, and when we get the decision, we can kind of take it from there.”

Raisanen said that this time is difficult and hard for everyone, and he misses being able to see his grandparents.

“I feel like the only thing it’s been affecting me, I haven’t really been able to meet all my friends back home, even though I’ve been here three weeks now. I can’t see my grandparents and older people in my family...,” Raisanen said. “I haven’t seen them since Christmas.”

Lulek, from Stockholm, Sweden, said via email that his transition has been similar to Raisanen’s.

He now takes his classes in the afternoon and evening instead of the morning.

“Luckily, I don’t have any night classes, so the big difference for me is that my classes [are] now between 4 p.m. [and] 7 p.m. instead [of] 10 a.m. [and] 1 p.m.,” Lulek said. “The other change is that I have to do all the outside work in the mornings before class. But mostly it’s just planning and staying on top of the work I got.”

Balancing classes and training for Lulek has been “ideal” for him with classes being taken online.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

“School is always top priority, so I make sure I always take care of that first,” Lulek said. “And the time that [I have left] I can schedule practices. But for now, it works great with practices in the mornings and school in the afternoons/evenings.”

Lulek has also been training in the pool, even though it is operating under limited hours. He estimated he’s in the pool for about half the time he usually is.

“I just [appreciate] that I have the opportunity to keep exercising the sport I love, knowing that most people don’t,” Lulek said.

While Lulek is sad that the season was canceled early and he had to leave Penn State, he’s excited to celebrate his birthday on May 23 at home for the first time in a while.

And although both swimmers mentioned they are enjoying the increased family time, they both said they miss Penn State.

“I miss my friends, my teammates. I miss the whole feeling of being on the team because it’s been so much fun. Just like, getting to live with so many of my best friends is obviously the most fun part,” Raisanen said.