Former Penn State cross country/track and field head coach Harry Groves died Sunday, Feb. 23.

Groves was a five-time National Coach of the Year award winner. He was recognized as the Regional Coach of the Year 26 times.

Groves served as the head coach for the cross country and track and field teams for 38 years.

"I'd like to offer my deepest condolences to the Groves family in this incredibly difficult time," coach John Gondak said in a statement. "Coach Groves was instrumental in the growth of not only Penn State track & field and cross country but the growth of our sport across the world. He impacted countless lives of student-athletes for over 50 years, 38 of those spent in Happy Valley. Coach's influence will always be felt by me, personally, as well as the Penn State track & field/cross country family. His dedication to Penn State and our sport was inspiring and we cannot say thank you enough. Coach Groves will be deeply missed."

"Harry dedicated nearly 40 years of his life to Penn State as the head cross country and track & field coach and continued to be a fixture at the Multisport and outdoor track & field facilities for many years following his retirement," Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said in a statement. "His tireless commitment to growing the sport of cross country and track & field will not be forgotten. I got to know Harry well while working with him when we hosted NCAA Outdoor Championships in New Orleans. He impacted the lives of so many student-athletes, community members and USA Track & Field participants throughout his career and his legacy will carry on through his influence on the sport.”