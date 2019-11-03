Penn State cross country competed at the Big Ten Championship on Sunday, Nov. 3 at The Ohio State Golf Course in Columbus, Ohio.

Wisconsin won the men’s Big Ten Championship with a score of 56 points. Penn State’s men’s team finished in fifth place in the 8k with a score of 28. Individually, the top Nittany Lion to finish was sophomore Alex Tomasko wh placed 28th with a time of 24:44.8. Billy McDevitt and Ben Bumgarner followed closely behind at 30th and 32nd respectively.

In the women’s race, Michigan state scored 56 points to win the meet. Penn State placed fourth with a score of 138. Kathryn Munks placed 11th with a time of 20:34 in the 6k individually as the top finisher for the Nittany Lions earning second-team All-Big Ten Honors in the process. Danae Rivers and Alison Willingmyre both finished in the top 25 as well.

Penn State’s next meet will be the Mid-Atlantic NCAA Regionals, on Friday, Nov. 15 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, starting at noon.