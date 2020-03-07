Penn State had a strong start to the Georgia trip but was not able to finish the slate on a high note with a sweep.

On Thursday, the Nittany Lions took down D-III standout Emory with a 6-3 victory. That was followed up by a 5-2 win over Kennesaw State. However, North Florida proved to be too tough for the team as the Ospreys won the match 4-1.

Emory

Penn State was in control of the action for the most part, claiming the victory in a match different in format when compared to the usual doubles-point dual.

The Nittany Lions were able to claim a 2-1 lead coming out of pro-set format doubles, where the players play to eight.

Samantha Smith and Shannon Hanley snatched a win at the top spot, defeating Christina Watson and Stephanie Taylor 8-4 in the process.

Frederikke Svarre and Olivia Ryan also edged out their opponents at the two, knocking off Jessica Fatemi and Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico 8-6.

Gabby O’Gorman and Gracey Hirsch were not able to replicate their teammates’ success, falling to Katelyn Thomas and Alexa Goetz 8-4.

Penn State won four more matches in singles to round out the overall victory.

Gonzalez-Rico took down O’Gorman at No. 1 singles, claiming a 7-5, 6-1 win against one of the Nittany Lions’ best.

Svarre took three sets to finish out her victory against Defne Olcay. The Dane cruised to a 6-0 start but dropped the second set 6-4. The third set went down the wire to a tiebreak, but it was Svarre who came out on top with a 7-3 breaker.

Seniors Smith and Hanley were able to dispatch the opposition easily, defeating Goetz 6-0, 6-2 and Watson 6-0, 6-1 respectively in the heart of the lineup.

Ryan dropped a close match against Emma Cartledge, as the Eagle followed a 7-6 (6) set with a 6-4 second.

Finally, Hirsch mounted a comeback against Fatemi after falling behind 6-4 in the first. She fought back in the second with a 6-1 set and won the match tiebreak 14-12.

Kennesaw State

Penn State continued its good form on doubles, using that to anchor the overall match victory against the Owls.

O’Gorman and Hirsch were to first to win, defeating Elle Baker and Brenna Reilly 6-1 at the three-spot.

Both other matches had to go to tiebreak, with Smith and Hanley taking down Taylor Dean and Paola Cortez 7-6 (2) to seal the point and leave Ryan and Svarre’s match unfinished.

The Nittany Lions then dominated the top part of the singles action with the upperclassmen producing results.

Hanley cranked out a quick 6-0, 6-2 win against Juliana Castellanos to stretch the lead. Her effort was then followed by O’Gorman, who took down Cortez 6-4, 6-1.

Kennesaw State was able to claim two matches back in quick succession. Aspen Jarrett rode two 6-2 sets to defeat Hirsch, while Sofia Pinedo halted Ryan at No. 5 singles with a 6-4, 6-2 win.

Penn State was able to stop the Owls’ momentum and finish the action out for the win. Smith clinched the result with a straight-set 6-3, 6-3 performance over Tina Vlajic, while Svarre topped the action off with a 6-2, 7-6 (2) victory over Dean.

North Florida

This was the Nittany Lions’ second match in succession at Kennesaw, Georgia.

Svarre and O’Gorman paired up in singles, but they were taken down by Constanza Gorches and Kendall Nash 6-3. Smith and Hanley swiftly tied up the doubles action with a 6-4 win over Ana Paula Melilo and Lucia Montano.

However, Hirsch and Sydney Weinberg were not able to clinch the doubles point, falling to Sean Lodzki and Valentina Mariotto down the wire in a 7-5 set.

The Ospreys were able to quickly stretch the lead to 3-0 in the singles portion of the match.

Svarre was the first to suffer a defeat in her second match of the day at the No. 1 spot. Montano struck quick for a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Nash powered through Hirsch 6-3, 6-4 for a commanding lead for North Florida.

O’Gorman was able to claw one back for the Nittany Lions, edging out Melilo in a close 6-4, 6-4 win. However, Lodzki was able to fend off Weinberg at the six, going 7-5, 6-2 to finish the Power Five win for the Ospreys and leaving Smith and Hanley’s matches unfinished.

Penn State will return to action on Friday, March 13 with a matchup against Michigan at home at 12 p.m. Michigan State will follow on Sunday, March 15 with an 11 a.m. first serve.