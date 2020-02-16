It was a quick and decisive showing for Penn State, who went 2-0 on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions were able to make quick work against St. Bonaventure and St. Francis, defeating them 5-0 and 5-1 respectively, despite without Christos Antonopoulos in the lineup.

“We have some little nagging injuries that we have to get over if we're going to get guys out on the practice court and if we're going to keep progressing like we should be,” coach Jeff Zinn said. “Other than that, it was great. It’s good to get two wins, it’s nice to beat regional opponents.”

St. Bonaventure

Penn State showed signs of dominance early on in the doubles matches.

“I thought we played really well in doubles, jumped on them quick,” Zinn said.

Christian Lakoseljac needed a switch in partner with Charl Morgan filling in, but they were able to strike early to defeat John Rutkowski and Joseph Blakeley 6-1.

Gabriel Nemeth and Alp Sentay took the No. 1 spot with Antonopoulos out and followed up with another quick win. They dispatched Marco Rivolo and Lukas Malmberg 6-2 to clinch the doubles point.

That left Chikaya Sato and Noah Sutter’s match against Jonni Heikkila and Alejandro Arraya unfinished at 5-2.

The Nittany Lions sealed the win quickly and claimed two more wins after that.

Lakoseljac blanked Malmberg on court one 6-0 6-0 to continue the string of dominance.

Nemeth followed suit with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Rutkowski on court three, putting Penn State within one match of the victory.

Morgan finished up the overall win for the Lions on court two, defeating Rivolo 6-1, 6-0.

Sato piled it on over at the No. 4 spot against Heikkila. He fended off his opponent 6-3, 6-2 to put Penn State up 5-0.

Kuhnle wrapped up the action with a 6-4 set against Blakeley, with the match rendering unfinished.

St. Francis

Much akin to the previous matchup, Penn State was able to secure two quick sets to settle the doubles point.

Lakoseljac and Morgan handily dispatched their opponents at the No. 1 spot, dropping Sebastian Pinos and Daniel Vinces 6-1.

Sutter and Sato followed it up with a 6-1 set of their own to drop Jordi Garcia and Samuel Ghigiarelli.

Nemeth and Sentay were in a close match with Christian Banti and Andrew Teixeira, but the set was unfinished at 3-3.

Morgan and Sato both took care of business quickly at the top spots in singles play. Sato took down Teixeira 6-3, 6-0 in the two-spot, while Morgan followed swiftly with a 6-0, 6-1 win of his own against Pinos.

Sutter snatched the win at the four-spot for Penn State, defeating Garcia 6-1, 6-3 for his second win in the Saint Francis lineup.

Chris Kuhnle wrapped up the action for Penn State at No. 3. The junior chimed in with another straight-set win, taking down Vinces 6-1, 6-4.

Penn State will return to action next Friday, Feb. 21 at home against Liberty at 6 p.m.