Coming off of a relatively strong year, Penn State will look to maintain the pace it’s operating at when the 2020-21 season rolls around.

The Nittany Lions posted five top-5 finishes at events and claiming second at the Big Ten Match Play Championships. The team was also on pace to qualify for NCAA Regionals before the season was canceled.

According to the NCAA rankings from Golfstat, the Nittany Lions were the 62nd-ranked team and had one player ranked inside the top-115 golfers (Senior Ryan Davis) before the season abruptly ended.

Looking ahead, the team is losing its two best golfers in Davis and fellow senior Alec Bard. Prior to the beginning of the 2019-20 season, nobody on the team except Davis and Bard had ever started a tournament in their collegiate careers.

The team will likely look toward their senior leadership next season, as the top three returning stroke per round averages among those who have played at more than one event all belong to rising seniors.

These seniors — Lukas Clark, Lou Olsakovsky and James McHugh — posted averages of 73.19, 73.33 and 74.4 strokes, respectively. Clark was the only golfer other than Davis who finished in the top-10 at an event.

Rising sophomores— Patrick Sheehan, Ben Smith and Jimmy Meyers were all part of a promising recruiting class from the 2018 season. In their first seasons, the freshmen posted averages of 75.67, 76 and 77.5 respectively.

Going forward, the team will need more production from the underclassman next season. After gaining relatively little collegiate experience due to the large number of upperclassmen on the team, Penn State’s coaching staff will have to hope that the group will improve as a result of their coaching and a few tournament experiences.

One golfer to keep an eye on going into the 2020-21 season is sophomore Ryan Lee. Lee competed in just one event (3 rounds) in the 2019-20 season, but shot an average of 72.33 strokes per round during the event, finishing 1 stroke over par.

While Lee’s outing did not occur at one of the more difficult courses the team competed at, he could be vital to the team’s success if he can continue to build upon his performance.

While the majority of production will likely come from the seven aforementioned golfers, the Nittany Lions are bringing in two recruits next season in James Allen and Jud Langille, both hailing from New York.