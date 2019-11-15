It was a successful day for Penn State at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The women’s team was the Mid-Atlantic champion with a score of 73 points in the 6k.

Senior Kathryn Munks placed second with a time of 20:10 in the 6k individually as the top finisher for Penn State. Junior Danae Rivers, sophomore Julia Paternain, and senior Alison Willingmyre placed sixth, ninth and 15th respectively, all four earning All-Region honors in the process.

The men’s team placed sixth overall in the 10k, scoring 155 points.

Individually, the top Nittany Lion to finish was sophomore Alex Tomasko who placed 16th with a time of 30:38 in the 10k and earned All-Region honors. Senior Andrew Sell placed in the top 30 as the second Nittany Lion to cross the finish line.

The women’s team will compete in the NCAA finals on Saturday, Nov. 23 in Terre Haute, Indiana, starting at noon.